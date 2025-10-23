Slovenia’s Bled named among the world’s Best Tourism Villages 2025

The picturesque Slovenian town of Bled, known for its emerald lake and fairy-tale island church, has been recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) as one of the Best Tourism Villages 2025. The accolade celebrates rural destinations that preserve cultural and natural heritage while promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism.

Bled is a model of sustainable tourism and cultural heritage

Chosen from more than 270 applicants across 65 countries, Bled’s inclusion in this prestigious list highlights its ongoing efforts to balance global popularity with environmental responsibility and community well-being. The recognition, though non-financial, grants Bled access to the UN Tourism network, expert guidance and greater international visibility.

Located in north-western Slovenia, within the Julian Alps Biosphere Reserve, Bled has long been one of Europe’s most photographed destinations. Beyond its postcard-perfect beauty, the town has been actively redefining what responsible tourism can look like in a high-traffic area. Initiatives such as Ask Me, I’m Local invite residents to act as ambassadors, offering visitors authentic insights into the region’s traditions. Meanwhile, the Bled Local Selection label connects local artisans, farmers and service providers, ensuring that tourism revenue circulates within the community.