Indians with a valid US visa can now enter Argentina for tourism purposes

Indian citizens who hold a valid US tourist visa (specifically, the B1/B2 visa category) can now enter Argentina for tourism purposes without applying for a separate Argentine visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (AVE). The new policy is aimed at boosting tourism and strengthening bilateral relations between India and Argentina. It is a reciprocal gesture, as Argentinian citizens already enjoy visa-free access to India. The new policy has taken immediate effect.
Even though you don't need a separate Argentine visa, you must still have certain documents ready for the immigration officer upon arrival. A valid Indian passport with at least six months of validity beyond your intended date of entry into Argentina. It's also a good idea to have at least two blank pages and the above mentioned visa. It is highly recommended to have proof of your accommodation, such as hotel bookings.
You may be asked to show proof of a return ticket to India or an onward ticket to another country. You might be asked to show proof of sufficient funds to support your stay in Argentina. This can be in the form of bank statements or credit card statements. The permitted stay for tourists is typically up to 90 days.
What tourists need to know
The official language is Spanish. While English is spoken in major tourist areas, hotels and restaurants, it's helpful to learn some basic Spanish phrases, especially if you plan to travel to rural areas. The official currency is the Argentine Peso. However, US dollars are widely accepted for exchange in major cities. It's a good idea to carry some cash, as it can be more useful in rural areas where international cards may not be accepted.
There are no direct flights from India to Argentina. The most popular route is from Delhi to Buenos Aires, with a layover in a major hub like a city in the US or Europe. The journey can take around 25 hours. Popular tourist destinations include Buenos Aires, Iguazu Falls, Salta and Jujuy and Mendoza.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.