Indians with a valid US visa can now enter Argentina for tourism purposes

Even though you don't need a separate Argentine visa, you must still have certain documents ready for the immigration officer upon arrival. A valid Indian passport with at least six months of validity beyond your intended date of entry into Argentina. It's also a good idea to have at least two blank pages and the above mentioned visa. It is highly recommended to have proof of your accommodation, such as hotel bookings.

You may be asked to show proof of a return ticket to India or an onward ticket to another country. You might be asked to show proof of sufficient funds to support your stay in Argentina. This can be in the form of bank statements or credit card statements. The permitted stay for tourists is typically up to 90 days.