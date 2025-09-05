Indians with this salary can opt for permanent residency in Sweden

According to media reports, foreign workers must earn at least SEK 29,680 (approximately ₹2.7 lakh) per month before tax to qualify for work permit extensions and to stay on track for permanent residency. This requirement translates to about 80% of Sweden’s median salary. The new rule applies to both new applications and renewals, which will impact thousands of Indian professionals working in sectors like IT, engineering, and research. However, not everyone is bound by this regulation. Certain exemptions include EU/EAA citizens, blue card holders, seasonal workers, athletes, interns, and au pairs.

The eligibility criteria for permanent residency in Sweden also extends beyond income. Applicants must have held a work permit for 48 months (two consecutive two-year permits), worked in Sweden for at least 44 months in the past seven years. They have to be financially independent, meet housing criteria, and have no criminal record. They also must prove they’ve led a “decent life” in Sweden and continue to meet employment conditions.