Indians with this salary can opt for permanent residency in Sweden

Watching Northern Lights for many is a dream come true. But what if we say you can now live under these magical lights in Sweden? Yes, its possible! Sweden is now offering permanent residency to Indians, but there’s a significant condition attached. You must meet a strict financial threshold.
According to media reports, foreign workers must earn at least SEK 29,680 (approximately ₹2.7 lakh) per month before tax to qualify for work permit extensions and to stay on track for permanent residency. This requirement translates to about 80% of Sweden’s median salary. The new rule applies to both new applications and renewals, which will impact thousands of Indian professionals working in sectors like IT, engineering, and research. However, not everyone is bound by this regulation. Certain exemptions include EU/EAA citizens, blue card holders, seasonal workers, athletes, interns, and au pairs.
The eligibility criteria for permanent residency in Sweden also extends beyond income. Applicants must have held a work permit for 48 months (two consecutive two-year permits), worked in Sweden for at least 44 months in the past seven years. They have to be financially independent, meet housing criteria, and have no criminal record. They also must prove they’ve led a “decent life” in Sweden and continue to meet employment conditions.
Applications can be filed 30 days before the work permit expires. But since 2022, Sweden’s Migration Agency has stopped issuing bridge permits, meaning those who don’t yet meet the 48-month rule will need to wait until their sixth year in Sweden to apply. The application fee is SEK 1,500 (around ₹14,000). Even after approval, permanent residency is not unconditional. It may be revoked if the individual no longer lives in Sweden and spends extended time abroad, or if the application contained false or incomplete information.
After holding the permanent residency for five years, applicants can apply for citizenship. In case provided they have valid identification, a clean criminal record, and continuous residency. Citizenship offers full rights, including the ability to vote, hold a Swedish passport, and access opportunities across the European Union.
