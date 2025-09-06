The Makaibari Tea estate trail can be your next weekend rejuvenator

If you have a knack for brewing that perfect cup of tea and want to know it deeper, then tea tourism in the sleepy hills of Darjeeling – the birthplace of the finest flavour teas – can be worth your while. When we got invited to explore how the finest Darjeeling tea is grown organically in the sprawling estate of the renowned Makaibari Tea, it was too hard to resist the temptation. The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for Silver Tips Imperial tea catapulted Makaibari to the zenith of fame.

Why Makaibari is a must-visit for tea lovers

Nestled in Kurseong, the Makaibari Tea Estate was established in 1859 and is one of the oldest tea gardens in the world, with 248 hectares of land under cultivation and 240 hectares under forest cover. The Makaibari Bungalow was built shortly after, and the estate remained under Rajah Banerjee’s family’s stewardship for four generations, making it one of the handful of Indian-owned tea estates even during British rule. Taken over by Luxmi Tea Group in 2014, it is the world’s first biodynamic tea estate.