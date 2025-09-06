Wild flavours: 4 jungle resorts redefining culinary luxury

Banjaar Tola in Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh, seamlessly blends luxury with the wild, offering an unforgettable culinary journey that combines regional flavours with world-class wildlife encounters. The best part of this dining experience is its flexibility, you can enjoy it anywhere, anytime, whether in the hood of a safari jeep or while relaxing by the poolside. Meals here are crafted to suit the guest’s preference and dishes like kodo millet khichdi, mahua flower desserts, or spiced jungle curries, are hand curated by the chef.

So which of these are you travelling to next to experience culinary excellence amidst the call of the wild?