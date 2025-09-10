5 ways to stay prepared for natural calamities during holidays

Climate change is hitting our earth harder than ever, with more and more natural disasters taking place everyday. The latest was a strong 5.2 magnitude earthquake, which struck near the Greek island of Evia. Tremors were felt as far as the capital, Athens. The head of Greece’s earthquake planning and protection authority even mentioned that this is generally not a place where earthquakes occur.

Here are some ways to prep yourself for natural calamities during holidays

In India, Punjab is experiencing a flood it hasn't seen since before the 2000s. The death toll in Punjab went up to 48 on Sunday, while crops on 1.76 lakh hectares have been damaged. 66 people went missing a week after flash floods hit Uttarakhand in August this year. More came later, as flash floods wiped out the entire village of Dharali, on the banks of the Ganga in the Uttarkashi district.