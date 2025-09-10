5 ways to stay prepared for natural calamities during holidays

Climate change is hitting our earth harder than ever, with more and more natural disasters taking place everyday. The latest was a strong 5.2 magnitude earthquake, which struck near the Greek island of Evia. Tremors were felt as far as the capital, Athens. The head of Greece’s earthquake planning and protection authority even mentioned that this is generally not a place where earthquakes occur.
In India, Punjab is experiencing a flood it hasn't seen since before the 2000s. The death toll in Punjab went up to 48 on Sunday, while crops on 1.76 lakh hectares have been damaged. 66 people went missing a week after flash floods hit Uttarakhand in August this year. More came later, as flash floods wiped out the entire village of Dharali, on the banks of the Ganga in the Uttarkashi district.
How can you prep for natural calamities in this scenario, especially if you're holidaying? Here are some ways.
1. Research
This is a must. Always check the weather forecast and news for any natural disaster risks for your destination (floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, etc.). Download reliable apps for weather alerts and earthquake notifications.
Thoroughly, look into the local geography, as mountainous areas and riverbanks may pose higher risks.
2. Keep emergency plan handy
Identify safe spots like evacuation centers, higher ground, or designated shelters. Keep emergency contacts handy, whether it be local authorities, your country’s embassy or nearby hospitals.
3. Pack light
Keep an emergency kit ready. Have your first-aid supplies, water, non-perishable snacks, flashlight, batteries and even a whistle if you get lost!
Keep digital and physical copies of ID, passport, insurance, and booking confirmations. Also keep portable phone charger, power bank and a local SIM card if necessary.
4. Know what to do
In case of floods, move to higher ground immediately; avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. For earthquakes, take cover, and hold on; stay indoors if safe or move to an open area. Follow official evacuation orders; stay indoors and away from windows, in case of severe storms or cyclones.
5. Travel Insurance
Make sure your travel insurance covers natural disasters, medical emergencies, and evacuation.
Last but not least, stay in the loop with your family or friends. Keep them informed of your whereabouts, and travel safe!
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.