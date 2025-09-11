Arunachal Pradesh to host first-ever Sun Rise Festival in Dong village

Located at an altitude of 1,240 meters, Dong is the first place in the country to receive the sun’s rays each morning. The Indian Science Congress officially identified it as the first point of sunrise in India back in 1999. Its unique geographical position, at the tri-junction of India, China and Myanmar, makes it a prime destination for tourists and nature enthusiasts.

The festival is designed to provide an immersive experience, blending local culture with adventure activities. Visitors can trek to Dong Peak before dawn to witness the first sunrise of the new year, a key highlight of the event. The festival will feature traditional dances and music from local tribes like the Meyor and Mishmi communities. Attendees can taste traditional delicacies, including local dishes like thukpa and lukter (dried meat with chilli flakes), along with apong (a fermented rice beer).