Arunachal Pradesh to host first-ever Sun Rise Festival in Dong village

Arunachal Pradesh will host its first-ever Sun Rise Festival in Dong village from December 29 to January 2. The five-day festival aims to boost tourism, offering visitors a blend of adventure, nature and cultural experiences. The festival will take place in Dong, a small village in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, which is famous for being the easternmost inhabited village in India.
Located at an altitude of 1,240 meters, Dong is the first place in the country to receive the sun’s rays each morning. The Indian Science Congress officially identified it as the first point of sunrise in India back in 1999. Its unique geographical position, at the tri-junction of India, China and Myanmar, makes it a prime destination for tourists and nature enthusiasts.
The festival is designed to provide an immersive experience, blending local culture with adventure activities. Visitors can trek to Dong Peak before dawn to witness the first sunrise of the new year, a key highlight of the event. The festival will feature traditional dances and music from local tribes like the Meyor and Mishmi communities. Attendees can taste traditional delicacies, including local dishes like thukpa and lukter (dried meat with chilli flakes), along with apong (a fermented rice beer).
What to expect?
A bazaar will showcase handwoven shawls, bamboo baskets and other handicrafts from local artisans, promoting sustainable livelihoods. The event will also offer various adventure sports and camping opportunities. The festival was officially announced by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
The festival is not just a celebration but also an effort to promote eco-tourism. Events will include workshops on sustainable travel, waste management and community-led conservation. This is a way to ensure that tourism benefits the local community and is environmentally responsible.