7 common beach injuries and how to avoid them?

When you go on a beach vacation, you often tend to lose yourself in the beauty of the shoreline, the palm trees, the beach rock formations, sipping a cool drink or coconut water under a straw hat, and enjoying life to the fullest. But have you ever paid attention to the fact that the beach is a place where you can not just take back memories but also some injuries? Here are some common beach injuries to keep in mind, along with ways of dealing with them.
Keep this list handy while you pack your medicine box or first-aid kits for your next beach vacation.
Too much sunlight?
While you can see many people lying down on the beach tanning their bodies, remember that too much exposure to the sun isn't good for the skin. And if you do choose to expose yourself to the sun, then apply a heavy coat of sunscreen. Put on your shades, hat, and soft clothing. Try to bask in the sun during the non-peak timings so that you get a milder version of the exposure to your skin and can avoid overheating, sunburns, sun rashes, redness, and more.
Beware of Jellyfish
These colourful wonders bring a smile and amazement to your face, but try not to go too near them as they sting. Jellyfish have very strong tentacles that do not hesitate to sting if they sense danger. Often, beaches have signs warning tourists to stay away from the jellyfish population. Follow those signs and don't venture into that part of the beach. No matter how beautiful a jellyfish looks, do not touch them, not even the dead ones. If you do have to consciously venture into a jellyfish-prone area, or you are unaware, either way, put on rash guards or a swim shirt that would reduce the pain of the sting. Worst case, if you are stung by one, then use vinegar to wash the area and remove the tentacles with gloved hands or tweezers.
Check your feet!
Most of the time, one walks barefoot on the sand, which has sharp objects, trash, cut seashells, sharp rocks, etc, hidden in it. These can cause minor cuts, bruises, injuries, and burns. The most common ways out of this would be to actually walk with your slippers or sandals on and watch where you are going. In case you do get a cut, then wash it immediately with fresh water and apply an antiseptic.
Sand rashes are true
While you are on a beach, the exposed part of your skin constantly gets rubbed with sand and everything mixed with it. The easiest way out is to immediately take a bath or at least rinse the exposed area and dry it off.
Irritating Insects?
Apart from water animals, the beach is the habitat of several insects, including mosquitoes, fleas, and more, making insect bites a very common phenomenon. Ideally, always put on an insect repellent, both on the exposed part of the skin and a fabric roll on your clothes. Avoid sitting directly on the sand and always use a medium between bare skin and the sand. It can be a towel, a newspaper, a mat, or your own clothes. Avoid being out on the beach during the wee hours, a time when these insects are most active.
Ear infection
Not just a problem specific to the beaches, an ear infection can be triggered when water gets trapped in the ear canal. This can lead to bacterial growth and cause redness, irritation, and pain. To avoid this, wear ear caps, dry the ears well after swimming in the water, and if required, use ear drops after consultation.
Don't surf till you drop
If you are into surfing and want to experience the thrill on a beach, then take precautions. Understand the level of surfing you can control on your own, and only go for that. Avoid going ahead with the thrill and causing injuries by bumping into other surfers or with your own surfboard. This can cause injuries, sprains, ligament tears, or even worse kinds of accidents.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.