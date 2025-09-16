7 common beach injuries and how to avoid them?

Keep this list handy while you pack your medicine box or first-aid kits for your next beach vacation.

Too much sunlight?

While you can see many people lying down on the beach tanning their bodies, remember that too much exposure to the sun isn't good for the skin. And if you do choose to expose yourself to the sun, then apply a heavy coat of sunscreen. Put on your shades, hat, and soft clothing. Try to bask in the sun during the non-peak timings so that you get a milder version of the exposure to your skin and can avoid overheating, sunburns, sun rashes, redness, and more.

Beware of Jellyfish

These colourful wonders bring a smile and amazement to your face, but try not to go too near them as they sting. Jellyfish have very strong tentacles that do not hesitate to sting if they sense danger. Often, beaches have signs warning tourists to stay away from the jellyfish population. Follow those signs and don't venture into that part of the beach. No matter how beautiful a jellyfish looks, do not touch them, not even the dead ones. If you do have to consciously venture into a jellyfish-prone area, or you are unaware, either way, put on rash guards or a swim shirt that would reduce the pain of the sting. Worst case, if you are stung by one, then use vinegar to wash the area and remove the tentacles with gloved hands or tweezers.

Check your feet!

Most of the time, one walks barefoot on the sand, which has sharp objects, trash, cut seashells, sharp rocks, etc, hidden in it. These can cause minor cuts, bruises, injuries, and burns. The most common ways out of this would be to actually walk with your slippers or sandals on and watch where you are going. In case you do get a cut, then wash it immediately with fresh water and apply an antiseptic.