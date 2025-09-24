A journey through time: 10 historic Louisiana attractions to check out

Marksville’s Tunica-Biloxi Museum houses more than 200,000 artefacts that are considered to be the best physical evidence of the interrelationship between the Tunica-Biloxi and the French during the Colonial period. Special artefacts in the exhibit include original bowls, jars, and plates that the Tunica-Biloxi people used. You will also find trading goods, like glass beads, bowls, plates, cooking utensils, tools, and guns, that the French gave to the Tunica-Biloxi in exchange for horses and salt. Throughout the year, the local Tunica-Biloxi tribe hosts powwow events in the area. Tribal members, dressed in full regalia, dance and sing to the beat of drums, while crafts and Native-American foods are featured.