Hong Kong launches a Panda-themed immersive event across India!

Aiming to use a cultural and interactive experience to generate interest and inspire travel to Hong Kong among Indian consumers, Social and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) join hands to bring the new Panda-Monium campaign. The campaign leverages the popularity of pandas, which have a special place in Hong Kong’s cultural identity. Hong Kong is home to six giant pandas, including new additions and recently born twins and they are being used as tourism ambassadors to promote the city.
By transforming 45 outlets of the restaurant brand into panda-themed spaces, the campaign brings a taste of Hong Kong to potential Indian travellers. This allows them to experience a playful and authentic part of Hong Kong’s culture without leaving their city. Four flagship outlets have been transformed with 50-100 life-sized panda installations, creating highly Instagrammable moments that are likely to be shared on social media, further spreading the campaign’s reach.
Guests can engage with Panda x Hong Kong trivia cards and scan QR codes that lead directly to HKTB travel guides. This is a direct call to action, providing potential tourists with practical information and inspiration for planning a trip. Hands-on workshops in major cities offer a deeper, more engaging experience, linking the campaign to a tangible activity and creating memorable moments associated with Hong Kong.
Panda party
The workshops are being held in select cities where the campaign is active, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. These are hands-on sessions where participants can learn to create and sample the special Hong Kong-inspired beverages like Harbour Martini and Kowloon Masala Cha, stimulating curiosity about the city’s culinary scene.
When visiting this Asian destination, Giant Panda Adventure and Giant Panda Discovery is where you can see the giant pandas, including the current residents like Ying Ying and Le Le, and the newer twin cubs. Ocean Park sometimes offers exclusive behind-the-scenes programs for an additional fee where you can learn about the pandas' daily lives and even prepare snacks for them. The area also features adorable Red Pandas and the Chinese Giant Salamander. Hong Kong Jockey Club Sichuan Treasures exhibit also features giant pandas and is part of the overall Amazing Asian Animals area.
