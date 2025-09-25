Hong Kong launches a Panda-themed immersive event across India!

Panda party

The workshops are being held in select cities where the campaign is active, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. These are hands-on sessions where participants can learn to create and sample the special Hong Kong-inspired beverages like Harbour Martini and Kowloon Masala Cha, stimulating curiosity about the city’s culinary scene.

When visiting this Asian destination, Giant Panda Adventure and Giant Panda Discovery is where you can see the giant pandas, including the current residents like Ying Ying and Le Le, and the newer twin cubs. Ocean Park sometimes offers exclusive behind-the-scenes programs for an additional fee where you can learn about the pandas' daily lives and even prepare snacks for them. The area also features adorable Red Pandas and the Chinese Giant Salamander. Hong Kong Jockey Club Sichuan Treasures exhibit also features giant pandas and is part of the overall Amazing Asian Animals area.