Dubai to reopen the world's largest performing fountain with new features on October 1!

The Dubai Fountain is officially set to reopen on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The regular show schedule is expected to resume, with shows running every 30 minutes. At 1 pm and 1.30 pm from Saturday to Thursday and 2 pm and 2.30 pm Friday in the afternoons. While the evening shows will run from 6 pm to 11 pm daily.

The renovation project, referred to as Phase One, focused on significant technical and structural improvements to create a more immersive and spectacular experience. The old fountain floor, which was prone to cracking, has been replaced with a new, reinforced concrete base. This foundation includes enhanced waterproofing and insulation.