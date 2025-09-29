Dubai to reopen the world's largest performing fountain with new features on October 1!

The Dubai Fountain, the world's largest performing fountain, is set to reopen after a five-month closure for extensive renovations. After presenting its last shows on Saturday, April 19, 2025, the tourist attraction began its temporary shutdown. The closure was for a comprehensive, five-month upgrade and enhancement project to maintain its status as a premier global attraction. The developer, Emaar Properties, announced the need for renovations to improve its performance and ensure long-term durability.
The Dubai Fountain is officially set to reopen on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The regular show schedule is expected to resume, with shows running every 30 minutes. At 1 pm and 1.30 pm from Saturday to Thursday and 2 pm and 2.30 pm Friday in the afternoons. While the evening shows will run from 6 pm to 11 pm daily.
The renovation project, referred to as Phase One, focused on significant technical and structural improvements to create a more immersive and spectacular experience. The old fountain floor, which was prone to cracking, has been replaced with a new, reinforced concrete base. This foundation includes enhanced waterproofing and insulation.
System upgrade
The new floor is topped with glowing blue tiles designed to reflect beautifully through the water and enhance the visual spectacle from all viewing points. The system has been upgraded to incorporate new-generation robotics for greater precision in controlling the water jets and light movements, allowing for more seamless and sophisticated displays.
Expect smoother movements and new patterns, synchronised with music with greater precision. The systems have been enhanced for brighter lights and sharper sound, making the experience more immersive. The developer has indicated that a second phase of upgrades is planned for completion by the second quarter of 2026, which is expected to introduce further innovative features.
Aqua adventure
Additionally, tourists can expect the traditional abra (traditional wooden boat) rides on the Burj Lake to be available again starting around the reopening date of October 1, 2025. This activity offers a unique, front-row, water-level view of the performance.
Also experience the 272-metre floating platform, Dubai Fountain Boardwalk, that brings visitors just 9 meters away from the fountains should also be operational again in early October, offering an extremely close and immersive view.
