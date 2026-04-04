What is Thailand Tattoo, the travel trend you may not want to follow?

Riding a scooter is liberating. The cool air, deserted roads, and spirit of adventure make tourists oblivious to the dangers that lie ahead. It only takes one mistake to end up with a permanent reminder. This reminder is humorously referred to as the Thailand tattoo.

Stories about the Thailand tattoo have skyrocketed due to videos that show off ‘bandage fashion’ at popular tourist destinations. However, some tourists even consider it an achievement, despite the fact that health experts consider it painful, unnecessary, and even risky.

How to avoid getting a Thailand tattoo?

The positive thing here is that many of the Thailand tattooing injuries can actually be prevented. It is recommended for tourists to abide by traffic laws, wear helmets when traveling by vehicle, and avoid traveling at night if intoxicated. Long-legged pants will help to avoid burns from hot exhaust pipes.

Travellers are reminded to take extra care during turns and on busy streets. Despite being skilled motorcyclists, many travellers have been known to get a Thailand tattoo due to a minor slip-up. It is better to be safe than sorry while visiting Thailand.