Bharat Gaurav: IRCTC launches summer spiritual train tours across India; here’s all you need to know

Indian railways have now made spiritual trips a little easier for you. IRCTC has launched its summer special trains Bharat Gaurav that will run across several destinations and bring the mindful experience to life without much hassle. The trains majorly run from April to June.

From Ayodhya To Rameswaram: IRCTC’s spiritual train routes

The best part about this spiritual experience is that passengers wouldn’t have to juggle between accommodation, food and travel scheduled. Alongside the tickets comes the itinerary which makes the trip even more smooth and relaxed. Bharat Gaurav tourist trains are set to operate from Secunderabad to several destinations across the country. The curated package will offer passengers almost everything from travel and accommodation to meals and sightseeing.

The first route is Ayodhya-Kashi which will take you through a 10-day journey along the sacred sites in eastern India. The trip will cover Puri, Konark, Baidyanath Dham, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. The scheduled date for this one is from April 28 to May 7. Now as for the ticket prices, it would vary based on the class of the train. Starting at INR 16,700 for sleeper, INR 26,100 for 3 AC and for 2 AC it is priced at INR 34,100.

The second journey is through northern India that would run across Haridwar–Vaishno Devi–Rishikesh. The route includes stops at Mathura, Vrindavan, Vaishno Devi, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. Prices are a bit higher for this one. Sleeper coaches are starting from INR 16,500, for 3 AC it’s INR 25,700 and for 2 AC it’s INR 33,400. This one will run from May 12 to May 21.