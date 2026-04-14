Did you know that Bengal has its own Grand Canyon?

Most are familiar with the Grand Canyon of Arizona, USA. It is a spectacular geographical formation which leaves any visitor in awe. But do you know that Bengal has its own Grand Canyon at Gangani, Paschim Medinipore, West Bengal? Gangani is positioned around river Shilabati, which, in common language is called Shilai River. This unique structure, formed many years ago, is one of the spotlights of the place.

What is the Grand Canyon of Bengal?

If you are that traveler who always has the adventure bug running through them, then Gangani is the best place for you to stretch your legs. Called the Grand Canyon of Bengal, this place needs to be seen from a distance to soak in the whole view and the rest should be left to your feet. A love for trekking is an added attraction which helps you explore the nooks and corners of this area.

Moreover, a visit during the sunset lights it up in an golden - orange hue which directly makes you think that you have been transported to the OG Canyon in Arizona. With formations like caves, escarpments, butte, mesa and pinnacles, earthy pillars and geomorphosite roofs, this 70 feet deep natural formation makes you feel like a child exploring the natural beauty of the earth. Further, a walk to the river bank with the cold wind hitting your faces can be a very refreshing experience.