Air New Zealand now offers bunk beds for Economy and Premium Economy passengers

Air New Zealand is the first airline in the world to offer dedicated lie-flat bunk beds for Economy and Premium Economy passengers. Known as the Skynest, this concept was first announced in 2020 but faced several delays. Recent updates confirm that the service is finally moving from prototype to reality.
Bookings are scheduled to open on May 18, 2026, with the first flights featuring the beds taking off in November 2026. It consists of six lie-flat pods arranged in a triple-bunk, V-shaped configuration (three levels high) located between the Premium Economy and Economy cabins.
Access isn't for the whole flight; instead, you book a 4-hour session. Prices are expected to start at approximately NZ$495, which ₹27,021 approximately. The new service will debut on the ultra-long-haul route between Auckland and New York, which happens to be one of the longest commercial flights in the world, often exceeding 17 hours.
While other airlines have tried to make economy more comfortable, this is the first time a fixed, triple-stack bunk bed has been certified for commercial passenger use in an economy cabin. Air New Zealand’s Skycouch already exists, but it’s a row of three seats that converts into a flat surface. It’s not a separate bunk.
The Skynest consists of six pods in a triple-bunk, V-shaped configuration located between the Economy and Premium Economy cabins on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Each pod is approximately 203 cm long and 58 cm wide at the shoulders. The top bunks are accessed via a small ladder, middle bunks and the bottom bunks can be sat into.
Each nest includes a USB-A and USB-C port, a reading light, a ventilation outlet and a dedicated seatbelt, allowing you to stay in the bunk even during turbulence. Air New Zealand has designed a specific kit including an eye mask, earplugs, socks, a dental kit and Aotea skincare products.
Because the space is shared and highly regulated for safety, Air New Zealand has released a few etiquette rules for passengers to follow. No sharing or tag-teaming within a session. Food is prohibited to keep the pods clean, only water is allowed. Passengers must wear socks to enter the pod area. Cabin crew will perform a 30-minute transition between sessions to change all bedding and refresh the pod.