Air New Zealand now offers bunk beds for Economy and Premium Economy passengers

Bookings are scheduled to open on May 18, 2026, with the first flights featuring the beds taking off in November 2026. It consists of six lie-flat pods arranged in a triple-bunk, V-shaped configuration (three levels high) located between the Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

Access isn't for the whole flight; instead, you book a 4-hour session. Prices are expected to start at approximately NZ$495, which ₹27,021 approximately. The new service will debut on the ultra-long-haul route between Auckland and New York, which happens to be one of the longest commercial flights in the world, often exceeding 17 hours.