Check out the new aviation rules for passengers that airlines must follow

This new set introduces that airlines can no longer charge a seat selection fee for every single seat on a plane. At least 60 percent of seats on every flight must be available to passengers without any additional selection charge. This is designed to stop the practice where almost the entire cabin was behind a paywall, forcing passengers to pay extra just to get a confirmed seat during web check-in.

Following years of complaints about families being split up (unless they paid for seats), the new rules mandate that passengers booked under the same PNR (Booking Reference) must be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats. This reinforces the previous 2024 rule that children under 12 must be seated with at least one parent/guardian at no extra cost.