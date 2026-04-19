Kashmir’s Sinthan Top is set to reopen and here's a list of places to explore

It is often the first place to get snow and the last place to lose it. Even in June, you are likely to find massive snow walls lining the road. If you visit between April and early June, you’ll drive through narrow corridors of snow that can be 10–20 feet high, which is an experience in itself.

Daksum & Achabal are two unmissable stops on the way from Anantnag. Daksum is a lush, quiet forest retreat with the Bringhi River flowing through it, which is perfect for a quiet picnic. Achabal features a historic 17th-century Mughal garden with unique ancient water engineering. Additionally, Kokernag Botanical Garden, located on the route, is home to the largest freshwater spring in Kashmir and is famous for its trout hatchery.