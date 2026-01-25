Srinagar's famous Amira Kadal bridge gets a new look and various facilities!

The historic Amira Kadal bridge in Srinagar recently underwent a transformation as part of the Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) initiative. The project was inaugurated on January 20, by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. This project cost approximately ₹7.70 crore and its construction began in December 2023 and was completed in this month.
The Amira Kadal bridge is famously known as the First Bridge of Srinagar, as it is the first major crossing encountered when traveling downstream along the Jhelum River into the historic city. In the 1700's, the bridge was commissioned by Amir Khan Sher Jawan, the Afghan Governor of Kashmir under the Durrani Empire. It was built to provide a direct link between the Sher Garhi Palace (the seat of Afghan power on the Jhelum banks) and the densely populated commercial quarters of the city.
The redevelopment is expected to stimulate local trade and attract tourists, similar to the impact seen at Zero Bridge and Habba Kadal. The makeover is a key component of the expanded Jhelum Riverfront project, which now provides an uninterrupted 4.5 km track for joggers and cyclists along the river banks. By restricting the bridge to pedestrians, the project aims to ease congestion in one of the city's busiest commercial areas.
The structure has been converted into a dedicated pedestrian-only bridge, serving as a heritage-style alternative to the adjacent main road bridge. The makeover focused on blending Srinagar’s traditional aesthetics with modern urban needs. The bridge features a traditional wooden-inspired design meant to preserve the city’s cultural legacy and soul.
The bridge is equipped with smart and decorative lighting for evening visibility and visual appeal for travellers and visitors, improved walkways and shaded sit-out areas with seating, public facilities including toilets and drinking water and more importantly, it links the commercial hub of Lal Chowk with adjoining markets and the Jhelum Riverfront.