Srinagar's famous Amira Kadal bridge gets a new look and various facilities!

The Amira Kadal bridge is famously known as the First Bridge of Srinagar, as it is the first major crossing encountered when traveling downstream along the Jhelum River into the historic city. In the 1700's, the bridge was commissioned by Amir Khan Sher Jawan, the Afghan Governor of Kashmir under the Durrani Empire. It was built to provide a direct link between the Sher Garhi Palace (the seat of Afghan power on the Jhelum banks) and the densely populated commercial quarters of the city.

The redevelopment is expected to stimulate local trade and attract tourists, similar to the impact seen at Zero Bridge and Habba Kadal. The makeover is a key component of the expanded Jhelum Riverfront project, which now provides an uninterrupted 4.5 km track for joggers and cyclists along the river banks. By restricting the bridge to pedestrians, the project aims to ease congestion in one of the city's busiest commercial areas.