Switzerland to get a brand new immersive chocolate theme park

Maison Cailler, Switzerland’s oldest chocolate brand, is moving forward with a massive project called the Parc du Chocolat Cailler. While Maison Cailler already has a popular visitor centre in Broc (Gruyère), this new development is a complete evolution into a massive, immersive destination. Here is the lowdown on what to expect from the upcoming project.
Based in Broc, Switzerland, in the heart of the Gruyère region, a new park spanning about 30,000 square metres is set to open between late 2027 and mid-2028, with the full completion slated for 2030. Unlike a typical theme park with rollercoasters, this is designed as a sensory and educational experience. It’s more Willy Wonka meets high-end Swiss engineering. While the current museum is a relatively quick 1-hour walkthrough, the new park is designed for a 4 to 6-hour experience.
It is alleged that approximately CHF 400 million have been invested for this project. The visual centerpiece of the park will be a set of massive greenhouses shaped like cocoa beans. You’ll be able to walk through this tropical greenhouse where real cocoa trees grow, showing the bean-to-bar journey in a climate-controlled environment. Visitors won’t just see a museum; they will see actual chocolate production and even participate in workshops led by master chocolatiers.
One of the most hyped attractions is a simulator that flies you over the Swiss landscape to see where the local milk and ingredients come from. Expect a massive tasting hall and shop where you can sample endless variations of Cailler’s famous creamy milk chocolate. To make it a true resort destination, the plans include on-site hotels and restaurants.
While the current museum already draws about 400,000 people a year, the new park expects to attract over 1 million visitors annually once it’s fully operational. They’ve even upgraded the local train infrastructure to make sure chocolate lovers can zip straight from Bern to the factory gates. The latest plans include a cable car that will connect the park to a new outlying district (Liaubon), where a 700-space underground parking garage and hotel facilities are being built to keep the village center car-free.