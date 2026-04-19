Switzerland to get a brand new immersive chocolate theme park

Based in Broc, Switzerland, in the heart of the Gruyère region, a new park spanning about 30,000 square metres is set to open between late 2027 and mid-2028, with the full completion slated for 2030. Unlike a typical theme park with rollercoasters, this is designed as a sensory and educational experience. It’s more Willy Wonka meets high-end Swiss engineering. While the current museum is a relatively quick 1-hour walkthrough, the new park is designed for a 4 to 6-hour experience.

It is alleged that approximately CHF 400 million have been invested for this project. The visual centerpiece of the park will be a set of massive greenhouses shaped like cocoa beans. You’ll be able to walk through this tropical greenhouse where real cocoa trees grow, showing the bean-to-bar journey in a climate-controlled environment. Visitors won’t just see a museum; they will see actual chocolate production and even participate in workshops led by master chocolatiers.