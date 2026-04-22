Does Bengal have a forest of crabs? All about visiting Kakrajhor

If work stress and summer heat is draining out all your energy, then it’s time for you to get a recharge in Nature’s lap. Don’t let the location for your summer vacation or weekend tour take a long time to be fixed when you can hop on to a local train from Kolkata and get down to visit Kakrajhor. For those who know the language might be confused with the name where Kakra sounds like crab and think it to be a seaside. But in fact, it is not! Kakra here stands for hills and jhor refers to jungles and forests. Thus, if you want to visit this off beat hilly forest area, then pack your bags today.
Once you have zeroed down on the location, you need to ensure a smooth experience too. If you love soaking in the flavours of travelling locally, then hop on to a train to Ghatshila and take a hired car, pre-booked cab or toto which agrees to take you another 22 kms to Kakrajhor. Alternatively, you can also drive down the odd 240 kms (3- 4 hours) from Kolkata in your own car and enjoy the changing scenic views along the way. There are several home stays and guest houses with basic yet modern amenities that you can choose from. Ideally, during peak summer vacation season, always get your bookings done in advance.
Even though we speak of the summers, the natural beauty of the place, local waterfalls, and tall shaded canopies make the temperature quite pleasant for a walk. Sunrise walks should definitely be on your activity calendar, where you explore the place on foot without the pressure of returning a call or finishing up your deadlines. If you are lucky, you might also be able to spot a few birds and animals in their natural habitats, so keep your camera ready. If you are a true adventurer, then join any trekking team that is going uphill and enjoy the hidden views that a normal walk cannot give you access to. There’s also a watch tower in the vicinity where you can rest your legs and enjoy the beauty of the landscape.
In terms of local sightseeing, there are waterfalls, peaceful lakes, and hills all around. You can take a quick tour to the Ghaghra river rock, Tarafeni dam, Mayur jharna sunset point, Aamjharna lake, Dharagiri falls, Burudi lake, Amlasol village, and Bulaveda Kakrajhore trek route, among others. While most places would serve local cuisine, when in Kakrajhor, don’t forget to request for red ant chutney, if they miss out. This is a delicacy of the place and is hand-made by the locals.
An ideal vacation here would not take more than two nights – three days, which gives you ample time to visit most of the spots and even catch a quick trek. So, is Kakrajhor your summer vacation destination this year?