Does Bengal have a forest of crabs? All about visiting Kakrajhor

Once you have zeroed down on the location, you need to ensure a smooth experience too. If you love soaking in the flavours of travelling locally, then hop on to a train to Ghatshila and take a hired car, pre-booked cab or toto which agrees to take you another 22 kms to Kakrajhor. Alternatively, you can also drive down the odd 240 kms (3- 4 hours) from Kolkata in your own car and enjoy the changing scenic views along the way. There are several home stays and guest houses with basic yet modern amenities that you can choose from. Ideally, during peak summer vacation season, always get your bookings done in advance.

Even though we speak of the summers, the natural beauty of the place, local waterfalls, and tall shaded canopies make the temperature quite pleasant for a walk. Sunrise walks should definitely be on your activity calendar, where you explore the place on foot without the pressure of returning a call or finishing up your deadlines. If you are lucky, you might also be able to spot a few birds and animals in their natural habitats, so keep your camera ready. If you are a true adventurer, then join any trekking team that is going uphill and enjoy the hidden views that a normal walk cannot give you access to. There’s also a watch tower in the vicinity where you can rest your legs and enjoy the beauty of the landscape.