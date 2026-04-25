Gorakhpur: Your one-day itinerary to India’s terracotta Capital of Uttar Pradesh

The soul of Gorakhpur terracotta lies in the kabis clay, a specific soil found only in the local ponds of Aurangabad, Bhathat and Bharwalia. Many households in Aurangabad are minifactories where the entire family participates. Most artisans are incredibly welcoming. Under the ODOP (One District One Product) initiative, many are happy to let you try your hand at the potter’s wheel.

Feeling the cool, smooth kabis clay take shape under your fingers is an experience the fancy pottery cafés in the city don’t offer. Watch artisans refine this clay, which is prized for its natural elasticity. One can also see the bhatti, a traditional open furnace covered with straw and mud. Among many offerings of this art form, the terracotta horse is the signature symbol of this region.