5 ancient measuring instruments that now find a place on tourist maps

Ancient civilisations were a marvel on their own! While one may have read about their genius in history books or even seen them as popular tourist spots, very few have delved deeper into the understanding of their genius ways. From measuring time to water levels for flood alert, they did them all- and proudly without artificial intelligence or virtual reality. All they need was proper knowledge of nature, stars, and time. This article looks into five interesting modes of measurement used by ancient civilisations, which are discontinued today, but still finds a seating in sculptures, or ancient monuments and museums.

5 measuring modes used by ancient civilisations

Simple instruments, futuristic thinking, co-existence with nature and reading them naturally, were the basic principles on which rested the usage of these measuring scales. From the Egyptians, to Romans, from the Greeks to even Indians, here’s what may been buried under time in terms of usage and modern development.