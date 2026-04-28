Built by Tibetan refugees, Chandragiri is Odisha's Mini Tibet

If you are looking to explore a virgin area, then head over to Chandragiri, to witness this quiet Tibetan settlement in Odisha is the only one in Eastern India. With Odisha already being the hub of a rich Buddhist culture through iconic places like Lalitgiri, Udaygiri, Khandagiri etc, Chandragiri only adds to the list of this rich culture which has developed in the bosom of this geographically versatile land. So, before you pack your bags, we have done the research for you as to why this quaint region of five villages should be in your travel radar.
Rewinding the timeline to 1963, it is important to understand how Chandragiri came into being before making up your mind to visit it or not. When Tibetan refugees arrived in this area a few decades ago, they transformed this geographically different space into their home and started residing there peacefully. They named the whole settlement Phuntsokling which comprises the villages of Chandragiri, Labarasingh, Mahendragadh, Tankilipadar and Jinranga.
They eventually cleared forests and started planting maize farms, which became their primary source of income. Due to flourishing irrigation, this area came to be known as the Maize Bowl of Odisha. However, this is not their only crop and other grains are also grown in plenty.
Interestingly, the locals have adapted to Indian culture while carrying a majority of their own ways. Thus, one would be able to see a mix of Tibetan and Indian culture with the locals speaking their local dialect and Hindi and Odiya too. While the place is accessible throughout the year, it is generally recommended that you skip the summer months due to high temperatures.
There are several ways to reach this offbeat location. You can take a flight to Bhubaneswar and then catch a train to Brahmapur Station, where a bus will take you to Chandragiri. It takes close to 20 minutes to reach the railway station from the airport, from where another 3 hours 40 minutes ride takes you to Brahmapur Station and then another 2 hours ride to your final destination. You may also take an alternate route of 5 to 6 hours by car from Vishakapatnam to reach Chandragiri.
Remember, there are not many accommodations in this area. The prominent one is the monastery hostel, but bookings have to be made in advance for staying in the premise.
What activities and sightseeing awaits you in Chandragiri?
Chandragiri is a place to find your internal peace away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Do not expect a jam–packed itinerary when you visit this place, but there are a few absolute must-visit places.
Make a stop at the renowned Padmasambhava Mahavira Monastery atop the hill and soak in the ambience inside and the view of the place from its terrace.
Next, at a stone’s throw from the Monastery is the Jeerang Stupa which looks stunning during the sunset when the ombre skies dominate the background.
Take an auto and head over to the Padmasambhava statue which is bound to mesmerise you through its muted vibrance despite being a towering sculpture.
You can also take a leisurely walk around the area and the fields and don’t miss a chance to hit the football if you see young monks playing around.
Since, the area is a Tibetan settlement; all those who love to eat momo, thukpa, tingmo will have a variety of local Tibetan cuisine to choose from for breakfast, lunch and dinner. However, guest houses may also serve basic yet wholesome Indian food.
So, this year, if you want to tick off a truly undiscovered place on your bucket list, then Chandragiri should be the one.