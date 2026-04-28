Built by Tibetan refugees, Chandragiri is Odisha's Mini Tibet

Rewinding the timeline to 1963, it is important to understand how Chandragiri came into being before making up your mind to visit it or not. When Tibetan refugees arrived in this area a few decades ago, they transformed this geographically different space into their home and started residing there peacefully. They named the whole settlement Phuntsokling which comprises the villages of Chandragiri, Labarasingh, Mahendragadh, Tankilipadar and Jinranga.

They eventually cleared forests and started planting maize farms, which became their primary source of income. Due to flourishing irrigation, this area came to be known as the Maize Bowl of Odisha. However, this is not their only crop and other grains are also grown in plenty.

Interestingly, the locals have adapted to Indian culture while carrying a majority of their own ways. Thus, one would be able to see a mix of Tibetan and Indian culture with the locals speaking their local dialect and Hindi and Odiya too. While the place is accessible throughout the year, it is generally recommended that you skip the summer months due to high temperatures.

How to reach Chandragiri, India’s Mini Tibet?

There are several ways to reach this offbeat location. You can take a flight to Bhubaneswar and then catch a train to Brahmapur Station, where a bus will take you to Chandragiri. It takes close to 20 minutes to reach the railway station from the airport, from where another 3 hours 40 minutes ride takes you to Brahmapur Station and then another 2 hours ride to your final destination. You may also take an alternate route of 5 to 6 hours by car from Vishakapatnam to reach Chandragiri.

Remember, there are not many accommodations in this area. The prominent one is the monastery hostel, but bookings have to be made in advance for staying in the premise.