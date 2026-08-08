Everything you need to know about the Changthang Nomadic Festival

Held every summer, the Changthang Nomadic Festival (also known as the Ladakh Nomadic Festival) is an annual cultural celebration honouring the centuries-old lifestyle, traditions and resilience of the Changpa — the high-altitude pastoral nomads of Eastern Ladakh. Scheduled to take place between August 9–10, this festival is set to rotate among nomadic settlements across the Changthang plateau.
Often hosted near iconic regions like Hanle, Korzok (Tso Moriri) or Chhibra, this unique festival takes place in extremely high regions, ranging from 14,000 to 15,000 feet (4,200–4,500m) above sea level. Major highlights of the festival include cultural performances like vibrant folk music, dance and storytelling performed by local pastoral communities dressed in traditional fur coats, woollen dresses (gonchas) and turquoise jewellery.
Nomadic Living exhibits and walkthroughs of traditional Rebo tents — heavy woven yak-hair tents used by the Changpa during their seasonal migrations. Shop for pashmina and handicrafts, catch live demonstrations of raw pashmina wool shearing, spinning and hand-weaving. You can also buy authentic handmade goods directly from the weavers.
Explore traditional sports such as high-altitude horse racing, local archery tournaments, yak rides and ancient pastoral games. Savour traditional Ladakhi and Changpa food, including Tsampa (roasted barley flour), butter tea (Gur-Gur Chai), Chhang (barley beer), dried cheese (Chhurpi) and slow-cooked mutton.
Inner Line Permit is mandatory for both domestic and international travellers visiting Changthang regions like Tso Moriri, Hanle or Pangong Tso. Obtain it online via the official Ladakh portal or through a local travel agent in Leh. Foreign nationals must apply for a Protected Area Permit (usually required in groups of two or more) to travel past certain military checkpoints near border zones. Expect basic homestays, designated tented campsites or homestay setups in nearby villages. Book well in advance. Spend at least 2–3 days in Leh before heading out to Changthang. Rapid elevation gains to 14,000+ ft can trigger severe Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS).