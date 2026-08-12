Independence Day weekend: Shortlist these places near Hyderabad for a quick trip

August is a fantastic time for a getaway near Hyderabad, as the monsoon season brings lush greenery, active waterfalls, and pleasant, misty weather to the surrounding landscapes.
Here are the best weekend getaways near Hyderabad for the Independence Day long weekend, categorised by the type of experience:
Since August is peak monsoon, these spots are at their scenic best. However, always check local weather reports before heading to waterfalls, heavy rain can sometimes restrict access for safety.
Bogatha Waterfall (approx. 285 km): Often called the "Niagara of Telangana," this majestic cascade in the Mulugu district is surrounded by dense forests. It is perfect for those who want a true nature retreat.
Kuntala & Pochera Waterfalls (approx. 260–270 km): Located in the Adilabad district, these are two of the most impressive falls in the state. Kuntala is the highest in Telangana, and Pochera is known for its wide, dramatic rocky basin.
Mallela Theertham (approx. 185 km): A hidden gem tucked deep within the Nallamala Forest. You will need to trek down about 350 steps to reach the base of this 150-foot waterfall. It is often combined with a visit to Srisailam.
Ananthagiri Hills (approx. 80 km): The most accessible hill getaway from Hyderabad. It offers coffee plantations, mist-covered viewpoints, and the ancient Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple. It is ideal for a quick, stress-free drive with family or friends.
Srisailam (approx. 215 km): A spiritual destination set amidst the Nallamala hills. The drive through the forest is beautiful in August, and you can visit the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga temple, Akkamahadevi Caves, and the Srisailam Dam.
Bidar (approx. 145 km): A historical treasure trove in Karnataka known for the magnificent Bidar Fort, Bahmani Tombs, and the Gurudwara Nanak Jhira Sahib. It’s a great choice if you prefer architecture and culture over outdoor trekking.
Warangal (approx. 150 km): Famous for the Kakatiya dynasty’s legacy, including the 1000 Pillar Temple, Warangal Fort, and the serene Bhadrakali Temple. The nearby Laknavaram Lake is also stunning during the rainy season.
Bhongir Fort (approx. 50 km): An ideal day-trip destination. This 10th-century fort is perched on a massive monolithic rock and offers panoramic views of the surrounding green countryside after a short, adventurous climb.
Somasila Reservoir (approx. 130 km): Nestled near Kollapur, this reservoir is a tranquil spot for camping, picnics, and lakeside photography. The water levels rise during the monsoon, creating beautiful mirror-like reflections.
Nagarjuna Sagar (approx. 160 km): Famous for one of the world's largest masonry dams. When the floodgates are open during August, the sight of the water rushing out is spectacular.
Footwear: If you plan to visit waterfalls or trek (like at Ananthagiri or Mallela Theertham), carry sturdy, anti-slip trekking shoes.
Safety: Do not attempt to swim near the base of waterfalls during heavy rain, as currents can be deceptively strong.
Independence Day: If you stay in the city, the Golconda Fort is a traditional spot to witness the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony at 8 am.
Flexibility: Carry light rain gear, umbrellas, and mosquito repellent, as humid monsoon weather can bring out insects in forested areas.
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