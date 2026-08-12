Independence Day weekend: Shortlist these places near Hyderabad for a quick trip

Since August is peak monsoon, these spots are at their scenic best. However, always check local weather reports before heading to waterfalls, heavy rain can sometimes restrict access for safety.

Bogatha Waterfall (approx. 285 km): Often called the "Niagara of Telangana," this majestic cascade in the Mulugu district is surrounded by dense forests. It is perfect for those who want a true nature retreat.

Kuntala & Pochera Waterfalls (approx. 260–270 km): Located in the Adilabad district, these are two of the most impressive falls in the state. Kuntala is the highest in Telangana, and Pochera is known for its wide, dramatic rocky basin.

Mallela Theertham (approx. 185 km): A hidden gem tucked deep within the Nallamala Forest. You will need to trek down about 350 steps to reach the base of this 150-foot waterfall. It is often combined with a visit to Srisailam.