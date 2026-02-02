Here’s how you can experience the total lunar eclipse from the lush tea estates of Assam

If you are waiting for a reason to leave the lights of the city for the star-filled skies of Northeast India, we’ve brought you the perfect reason. Astro-tourism brand Starscapes is giving the chance to experience a rare total lunar eclipse experience amidst the lush tea estates of Assam. Scheduled from February 28 to March 4, this five-day, four-night experience will give you a front-row seat to one of the most awe-inspiring sights in the universe.
The camp has been planned around the night of the eclipse, where you can see the Moon as it moves completely into the Earth’s shadow. Led by expert astronomers, you will be able to see all the stages of the eclipse using professional telescopes and binoculars. According to Ramashish Ray, the founder of the brand, these experiences are more than just science. Ramashish says that a total lunar eclipse is an important reminder of our place in the universe, and experiencing it in Assam is the perfect combination of storytelling and slow travel.
The adventure starts at the famous Kaziranga National Park, where the rugged yet beautiful landscape serves as the perfect setting for nature lovers. Guests can take a jeep or elephant safari to catch a glimpse of the famous one-horned rhinoceros before moving on to the experience. The package includes a visit to Majuli, the largest river island in the world, where guests can visit Vaishnavite monasteries, interact with locals and watch mask-making, a traditional art form of the region.
Of course, no visit to Assam is complete without experiencing its tea culture. Guests will be taken to the tea gardens to learn the art of traditional tea-making from the locals themselves. Amidst the talks on astronomy and astrophotography, guests will be staying in heritage tea bungalows or nature resorts, making sure that this retreat is a complete getaway. From constellation tales to bird-watching in the wetlands, this experience is sure to offer a unique blend of the cosmic and the local for those looking for a holiday that is truly different.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels., where the rugged yet beautiful landscape serves as the perfect setting for nature lovers. Guests can take a jeep or elephant safari to catch a glimpse of the famous one-horned rhinoceros before moving on to the experience. The package includes a visit to Majuli, the largest river island in the world, where guests can visit Vaishnavite monasteries, interact with locals and watch mask-making, a traditional art form of the region.
Of course, no visit to Assam is complete without experiencing its tea culture. Guests will be taken to the tea gardens to learn the art of traditional tea-making from the locals themselves. Amidst the talks on astronomy and astrophotography, guests will be staying in heritage tea bungalows or nature resorts, making sure that this retreat is a complete getaway. From constellation tales to bird-watching in the wetlands, this experience is sure to offer a unique blend of the cosmic and the local for those looking for a holiday that is truly different.