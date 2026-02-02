Here’s how you can experience the total lunar eclipse from the lush tea estates of Assam

The adventure starts at the famous Kaziranga National Park, where the rugged yet beautiful landscape serves as the perfect setting for nature lovers. Guests can take a jeep or elephant safari to catch a glimpse of the famous one-horned rhinoceros before moving on to the experience. The package includes a visit to Majuli, the largest river island in the world, where guests can visit Vaishnavite monasteries, interact with locals and watch mask-making, a traditional art form of the region.

Of course, no visit to Assam is complete without experiencing its tea culture. Guests will be taken to the tea gardens to learn the art of traditional tea-making from the locals themselves. Amidst the talks on astronomy and astrophotography, guests will be staying in heritage tea bungalows or nature resorts, making sure that this retreat is a complete getaway. From constellation tales to bird-watching in the wetlands, this experience is sure to offer a unique blend of the cosmic and the local for those looking for a holiday that is truly different.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels., where the rugged yet beautiful landscape serves as the perfect setting for nature lovers. Guests can take a jeep or elephant safari to catch a glimpse of the famous one-horned rhinoceros before moving on to the experience. The package includes a visit to Majuli, the largest river island in the world, where guests can visit Vaishnavite monasteries, interact with locals and watch mask-making, a traditional art form of the region.

Of course, no visit to Assam is complete without experiencing its tea culture. Guests will be taken to the tea gardens to learn the art of traditional tea-making from the locals themselves. Amidst the talks on astronomy and astrophotography, guests will be staying in heritage tea bungalows or nature resorts, making sure that this retreat is a complete getaway. From constellation tales to bird-watching in the wetlands, this experience is sure to offer a unique blend of the cosmic and the local for those looking for a holiday that is truly different.