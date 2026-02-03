Decoding how the Union Budget 2026–27 benefits travel and tourism

One of the most immediate pocket-ready benefits is the rationalisation of Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on overseas tour packages has been slashed to a flat 2 percent. Previously, rates could go as high as 20 percent for certain packages. This reduction significantly lowers the upfront cost for outbound travellers and improves liquidity for tour operators.

The budget introduced specific Thematic Tourism Trails to promote adventure and nature-based travel. Mountain Trails such as sustainable hiking and trekking routes in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir. Turtle Trails nesting site routes in Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala. Specialised bird-watching trails around Pulicat Lake (Andhra Pradesh/Tamil Nadu). Development of Araku Valley (Eastern Ghats) and Pothigai Malai (Western Ghats) for eco-trails.