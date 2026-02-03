Trevi Fountain fee begins as Rome manages visitor numbers

Tourists wishing to get closer to Rome’s Trevi Fountain are now required to pay a two-euro fee, as the city introduces new measures to manage visitor numbers at one of its most crowded landmarks.
The fee, which came into effect on Monday, applies to visitors seeking access to the fountain’s lower viewing area during peak daytime hours. Those admiring the late Baroque monument from the piazza above can continue to do so free of charge, as can visitors arriving later in the evening once ticketed access ends.
Early reactions from tourists appeared largely positive. Many described the charge as reasonable, particularly given the improved access and reduced congestion. “Before, there were problems accessing the fountain. There were a lot of people,” said Ilhan Musbah, a visitor from Morocco. “Now it’s very easy. You can take photos and feel comfortable. Two euros is not much.”
The Trevi Fountain, completed in the 18th century, has long been one of Rome’s most visited sites. Its global fame was cemented by Federico Fellini’s film La Dolce Vita, in which Marcello Mastroianni and Anita Ekberg famously waded into the fountain — an act now strictly prohibited.
City officials say the new fee is part of a broader strategy to improve visitor flow, reduce overcrowding and help cover the ongoing maintenance costs of Rome’s cultural heritage. Authorities estimate the initiative could generate around 6.5 million euros annually.
The move follows a year-long trial that introduced controlled entry routes and staggered access to the fountain’s edge. Officials reported that the system helped ease congestion in the narrow streets surrounding the piazza while improving safety and visitor comfort.
“I think tourists were surprised that Rome is only asking for two euros for a site of this importance,” said Alessandro Onorato, the city’s assessor for tourism. He added that many major attractions elsewhere charge significantly higher entry fees.
The Trevi Fountain charge is being introduced alongside a new five-euro ticket for select city-run museums. In both cases, Rome residents are exempt, and the additional revenue will be used to expand free museum access for registered locals.
Rome’s approach reflects a growing trend among European cities grappling with overtourism. The Pantheon now operates a similar ticketing system, while Venice last year introduced a day-tripper fee aimed at easing pressure on its historic centre. Elsewhere, cultural institutions such as the Louvre in Paris have announced substantial ticket price increases for non-European visitors.
Visitors can pay the Trevi Fountain fee online in advance, allowing them to access the viewing area during designated hours. The fountain itself — depicting the god Oceanus framed by cascading waterfalls and travertine rock formations — remains free to admire from a distance, and tradition continues as ever: toss a coin over your shoulder, and legend says you’ll return to Rome.