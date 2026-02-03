Trevi Fountain fee begins as Rome manages visitor numbers

Tourists wishing to get closer to Rome’s Trevi Fountain are now required to pay a two-euro fee, as the city introduces new measures to manage visitor numbers at one of its most crowded landmarks.

Rome tests paid access to Trevi Fountain amid tourist pressure

The fee, which came into effect on Monday, applies to visitors seeking access to the fountain’s lower viewing area during peak daytime hours. Those admiring the late Baroque monument from the piazza above can continue to do so free of charge, as can visitors arriving later in the evening once ticketed access ends.

Early reactions from tourists appeared largely positive. Many described the charge as reasonable, particularly given the improved access and reduced congestion. “Before, there were problems accessing the fountain. There were a lot of people,” said Ilhan Musbah, a visitor from Morocco. “Now it’s very easy. You can take photos and feel comfortable. Two euros is not much.”

The Trevi Fountain, completed in the 18th century, has long been one of Rome’s most visited sites. Its global fame was cemented by Federico Fellini’s film La Dolce Vita, in which Marcello Mastroianni and Anita Ekberg famously waded into the fountain — an act now strictly prohibited.

City officials say the new fee is part of a broader strategy to improve visitor flow, reduce overcrowding and help cover the ongoing maintenance costs of Rome’s cultural heritage. Authorities estimate the initiative could generate around 6.5 million euros annually.