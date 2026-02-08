3 ways to capture travel memories with paper

Paper Art: Today, people find art everywhere. From collecting patterns on the streets to joining sip and paint sessions in cosy cafes, art is the catchword here. If you want to spend some me-time among nature’s bounty or indulge in paint therapy, ditch the heavy canvases and just carry a sheet of paper. For accessories, it can be a pencil, pen, sketch pens, colour pencils or sleek boxes of water colours. Another way to go about this is to take the sheet and fill it with real materials. But for this, use a tough paper sheet like cardboard. Use glue to spread sand and fix shells. The rest of the part can be filled with colours later on. This would also make for a customised wall art memory that you can proudly display at home.

Paper Windows: If you want to try out some fancy art, then take a paper and make a window cut out. This can be in any shape or size – rectangle, square, oval, cylindrical etc. Keep the window panes intact. Use this window as a frame as you go on capturing the beauty of the place you have come to visit.