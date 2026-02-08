3 ways to capture travel memories with paper

A vacation is just not a getaway from the busy and stressful life for a few days of peace. With the digital world acting as a spy to your personal lifestyle, many would be eagerly waiting to know about the vacation. And more than that, seeing aesthetically produced photographs. While earlier it used to be just a camera and your vision that was used for clicking a photograph, today, photo-props have changed the game. But remember, on vacation, how far can you go to organise photo-props? Thus, we have curated three interesting ways to present and capture your travel memories with the help of just a paper.
If you are into art and crafts, then this is the perfect moment where you will fall in love with capturing your vacation ambience. While you may use paper very generously to get the best of the surroundings captured, here are three simple ways to start off at least.
Paper Frames: Remember when you go to themed parties, there’s always a huge frame for photo-ops. Often these are decorated frames with the theme elements or are made to look like the prototype of a certain social media platform. Here’s your chance to bring these in cute forms. All you need is a blank sheet or paper. Cut it in a rectangular or square shape. Get the frame shape and make a cut out so that the frame borders your actual photographic subject. Now every time you want to capture a niche subject, say a shell on the beach, you have a paper frame ready.
Paper Art: Today, people find art everywhere. From collecting patterns on the streets to joining sip and paint sessions in cosy cafes, art is the catchword here. If you want to spend some me-time among nature’s bounty or indulge in paint therapy, ditch the heavy canvases and just carry a sheet of paper. For accessories, it can be a pencil, pen, sketch pens, colour pencils or sleek boxes of water colours. Another way to go about this is to take the sheet and fill it with real materials. But for this, use a tough paper sheet like cardboard. Use glue to spread sand and fix shells. The rest of the part can be filled with colours later on. This would also make for a customised wall art memory that you can proudly display at home.
Paper Windows: If you want to try out some fancy art, then take a paper and make a window cut out. This can be in any shape or size – rectangle, square, oval, cylindrical etc. Keep the window panes intact. Use this window as a frame as you go on capturing the beauty of the place you have come to visit.