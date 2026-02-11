Mumbai’s shoreline lights up: The magic of blue waves at the Juhu beach

As if it wasn't thrilling enough, now a lot of companies, located at Juhu Beach across the Bora Bora Pub, is offering kayaking sessions. The participants will meet early in the morning for a 1 hour and 15 minute session (unless weather makes it impossible to kayak). This is a great opportunity for you to have fun and take part in an exciting sport. However, only a limited number of participants will be allowed to kayak due to the sea conditions.

While this was an unbelievable and seemingly enchanted event to see, scientists state that this was a completely natural, yet spectacular occurrence. Although bioluminescence has occasionally been noted along some portions of India’s coast, it is uncommon to find this phenomenon occurring within Mumbai.

What causes the glow in the sea?

The glowing effect is also known as, ‘blue tide’ or bioluminescence, and is caused by small marine organisms called phytoplankton (or specifically dinoflagellates). These organisms exhibit luminescent qualities when agitated by the action of crashing waves or by kinetic energy that disturbs the surrounding water.