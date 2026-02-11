Mumbai’s shoreline lights up: The magic of blue waves at the Juhu beach

Recently, Mumbai’s late-night beachgoers were amazed by the water’s luminous glow. The videos of blue waves at the Juhu beach spread like wildfire across social media. Hundreds of videos from content creators caught this magical moment on camera.
The blue waves at Juhu beach drew curious visitors hoping to witness this rare and beautiful spectacle. Eyewitnesses said that, the blue waves will be clearly visible around midnight and will be most luminous at about 12.30 am, and again, around 1.30 am, due to near-calm seas and low levels of pollution. This is a natural event, therefore, there is no set schedule that will guarantee you will get to see this event happen. If you want to view this event then you will need both time and patience.
As if it wasn't thrilling enough, now a lot of companies, located at Juhu Beach across the Bora Bora Pub, is offering kayaking sessions. The participants will meet early in the morning for a 1 hour and 15 minute session (unless weather makes it impossible to kayak). This is a great opportunity for you to have fun and take part in an exciting sport. However, only a limited number of participants will be allowed to kayak due to the sea conditions.
While this was an unbelievable and seemingly enchanted event to see, scientists state that this was a completely natural, yet spectacular occurrence. Although bioluminescence has occasionally been noted along some portions of India’s coast, it is uncommon to find this phenomenon occurring within Mumbai.
The glowing effect is also known as, ‘blue tide’ or bioluminescence, and is caused by small marine organisms called phytoplankton (or specifically dinoflagellates). These organisms exhibit luminescent qualities when agitated by the action of crashing waves or by kinetic energy that disturbs the surrounding water.
Bioluminescence is usually blue, but it can also display different colours such as green or yellow. There are many forms of living organisms with bioluminescence beyond just plankton including plants, animals, fungi and bacteria. Many species of marine fish, jellyfish, small crustaceans, worms, fish and some species of sharks may produce a bioluminescent glow.