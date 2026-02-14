Night tourism: Replace your insomnia with a passion for night travel

You may wonder that you have always been travelling at night to some place or the other and how is it different from night tourism, then. Factually speaking, night tourism has always been a part of the travelling fabric, but the difference lies in it being more structured today. The consciousness also gives rise to the planning and availability of more experiences for the travellers. Here’s what night tourism entails and where you can explore it.

Night Safari: The first thing that comes to mind in such cases is the thrill of exploring a jungle at night. Guided by expert forest men, night safari is quite prevalent in Satpura National Park, Pench Tiger Reserve and Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. You may also spot some rare species in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand and Nagarhole National Park in Karnataka.

Stargazing: While India misses the beautiful bands of the Northern Lights, it still holds witness to some of the most amazing sights of the Milky Way. Check out the barren landscapes of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, the desserts of Rajasthan to see the beautiful stars. Spot your zodiacs too, if you are lucky.