UK transitions to a fully digital system with e-visas

New Applicant process

Fill up your standard application via GOV.UK as usual and attend a VFS Global or TLScontact center to give fingerprints and a photo. Once processed, instead of waiting for your passport to be returned with a sticker, you receive a decision email. The email contains instructions to log in to your new UKVI account. Your visa is already waiting there, digitally linked to your passport.

Your eVisa is invisible to airline staff unless it is linked to the exact passport you are carrying. If you renew your passport, you must update your UKVI account via the 'Update your details' service before you go to the airport. While not strictly required for the flight, it is highly recommended to have a Share Code (generated from the View and Prove service) saved on your phone or printed. If the airline's system has a technical glitch, this code allows them to manually verify your status.