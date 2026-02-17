UK transitions to a fully digital system with e-visas

It’s official: the UK has completed its transition to a fully digital immigration system. As of February 25, the Home Office has stopped issuing physical visa stickers (vignettes) and Biometric Residence Permits entirely. If you are a traveller or a temporary resident, here is the breakdown of what this digital-only era looks like and what you need to do.
As of December 31, 2024, most physical BRP cards expired on this date, even if the underlying visa was valid for years longer. The final grace period for using expired BRPs for international travel ended on June 1, 2025. Because millions of people hadn't switched to eVisas by the end of 2024, the Home Office panicked about a disaster and issued an emergency extension.
Come February 25, a full enforcement shall be employed for carriers (airlines, trains, ferries) now use a real-time API to check your digital status before you board. If your passport isn't linked to a UKVI account, you may be denied boarding.
New Applicant process
Fill up your standard application via GOV.UK as usual and attend a VFS Global or TLScontact center to give fingerprints and a photo. Once processed, instead of waiting for your passport to be returned with a sticker, you receive a decision email. The email contains instructions to log in to your new UKVI account. Your visa is already waiting there, digitally linked to your passport.
Your eVisa is invisible to airline staff unless it is linked to the exact passport you are carrying. If you renew your passport, you must update your UKVI account via the 'Update your details' service before you go to the airport. While not strictly required for the flight, it is highly recommended to have a Share Code (generated from the View and Prove service) saved on your phone or printed. If the airline's system has a technical glitch, this code allows them to manually verify your status.