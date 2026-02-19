All you need to know about the secret nude beach in Goa

Goa does not have any official nude beaches, nor do they issue any legal documentation to anyone. Wearing a bathing suit in public is illegal in India, making it mandatory for every visitor to Goa to comply with Indian laws. However, some of the more northern beaches located in Querim Village in Goa are referred to as 'Keri Beach' or 'Querim Beach,' which have established itself as a secret nude beach in Goa.
Located on the northernmost end of Goa, the village of Querim sits within the Perrum taluka's jurisdiction. North from Querim, Arambol Beach is also located here, but it has a larger crowd presence. So far this year, there have been approximately the same number of visitors to both beaches, even during peak tourist seasons. This secret nude beach in goa is still a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the tourist season while enjoying the tranquillity of nature.
Because of the area's secluded location, it is less likely to attract large groups of people. This privacy has resulted in it being referred to informally as a clothing-optional area. But there is no official recognition of this designation, so public nudity is illegal. Many people who visit this secrete nude beach in Goa are looking for tranquillity rather than large gatherings or partying. Some foreign tourists who have been frequently spotted lying in the sun completely naked to achieve a tan all over their body.
A small number of rustic shacks can be found at Querim Beach providing local Goan cuisine, snacks and fresh coconut water. Visitors should bring essentials like drinking water, sunscreen and towels with them if visiting this beach. This secrete nude beach in Goa is also famous for its beautiful sunrises and sunsets.