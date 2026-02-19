All you need to know about the secret nude beach in Goa

Goa does not have any official nude beaches, nor do they issue any legal documentation to anyone. Wearing a bathing suit in public is illegal in India, making it mandatory for every visitor to Goa to comply with Indian laws. However, some of the more northern beaches located in Querim Village in Goa are referred to as 'Keri Beach' or 'Querim Beach,' which have established itself as a secret nude beach in Goa.

A secret nude beach in Goa with an clothing-optional policy

Located on the northernmost end of Goa, the village of Querim sits within the Perrum taluka's jurisdiction. North from Querim, Arambol Beach is also located here, but it has a larger crowd presence. So far this year, there have been approximately the same number of visitors to both beaches, even during peak tourist seasons. This secret nude beach in goa is still a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the tourist season while enjoying the tranquillity of nature.