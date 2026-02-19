Lions, incense and a 107-year-old temple: Chinese New Year in Mumbai

On Chinese New Year this year, inside a modest temple in Mumbai, history, faith and migration folded into one another. Devotees gathered before the image of Lord Kwan Kung—a rare kind of deity who was once fully human, a third-century general remembered not for miracles but for loyalty, justice and moral courage. That his worship continues in a city shaped by centuries of arrival and exchange feels quietly poetic. Fittingly, 2026 marks the Year of the Fire Horse in the Chinese zodiac, a symbol of energy, movement and fierce independence—an echo of the very spirit with which the community continues to carry its traditions forward.

A temple that has watched the city change

At over 107 years old, the Kwan Kung Temple near Dockyard Road stands as one of Mumbai’s oldest living markers of Chinese settlement. Dedicated to Lord Kwan Kung—also known as Guan Yu, later deified for his loyalty, righteousness and sense of justice—the temple reflects a tradition that elevates moral conduct into faith. Established around 1919 by Chinese migrants working in and around the docks, it has long functioned not only as a place of worship but as a cultural anchor, preserving memory, ethics and community in a city shaped by movement and migration.