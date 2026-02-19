Why you must visit Braj in Uttar Pradesh for Holi this March!

Beyond the Holi frenzy, Braj offers a deep dive into spiritual heritage. Explore Mathura’s Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and the vibrant Dwarkadhish Temple. In Vrindavan, witness the shifting curtains ritual at Banke Bihari Temple and the evening light show at Prem Mandir. Visit Barsana’s hilltop Radha Rani Temple for panoramic views and Nandgaon’s Nand Bhavan to see Krishna’s childhood home. Also, don’t miss an evening aarti at Vishram Ghat or savour local pedas.

Traveller’s guide

Stay: Book your accommodation in Vrindavan or Mathura 2–3 months in advance. Many hotels sell out by December.

Getting around: Autorickshaws are the best way to navigate the narrow, crowded lanes. Private cars will likely get stuck in road closures.

Skin/Hair: Lather yourself in coconut or mustard oil before heading out. It creates a barrier that makes it easier to wash later.