Bengaluru airport unveils art installation Meghdoot: Here's how netizens reacted

The big black cloud in Bengaluru airport is making waves on social media. The installation, Meghdoot was created by artist Shanthamani Muddhaiah and is now placed at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. The cloud is suspended above the International Boarding Pier and aims to give visual expression to Kalidasa’s 4th Century Sanskrit poem Meghaduta. For the unversed, Kalidasa's Meghaduta (The Cloud Messenger) is a 5th-century Sanskrit lyric poem about a banished nature spirit (Yaksha) who, pining for his wife in the Himalayas, pleads with a passing monsoon cloud to carry his message of love to her.

Big black cloud in Bengaluru airport brings classic literature to life; but receives criticism from citizens

This piece of art consists of wood charcoal, cotton rag pulp and carbon fibre. As it is a deep shade of black, it resembles a heavy monsoon cloud. The use of motifs on the surface of the piece result in a warped-looking effect. This effect was created on purpose because it draws attention to an important issue related to the environment. The artist draws attention to the urgency of the global warming crisis and the imbalance between Earth and the sky.