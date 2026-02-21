Travellers alert: Japan unveils the Gran Tenku sightseeing train to Mount Koya

The Gran Tenku is the successor to the current Tenku train and features a sophisticated aesthetic intended to reflect the spiritual nature of its destination. The four-carriage train is finished in a deep red base with gold ornamentation. The front of the train features a gold emblem shaped like a compass, incorporating the letters 'K' and 'W' to represent Mount Koya and Wakayama.

The train can accommodate up to 70 passengers and shall be equipped with carriages boasting reclining seats for maximum relaxation and seating arranged to face the windows, specifically designed for panoramic viewing. A seperate carriage is intended to house a lobby lounge area where passengers can purchase light snacks and coffee. Another one is expected to feature sofa sets specifically for in-train dining.