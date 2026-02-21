Travellers alert: Japan unveils the Gran Tenku sightseeing train to Mount Koya

Nankai Electric Railway Co. officially unveiled the exterior of its new sightseeing train, the Gran Tenku, during a media event at its factory in Kawachinagano, Osaka Prefecture. The train is scheduled to begin operations on April 24, the train is designed to transform the journey from the city to the sacred Mount Koya (Koyasan) into a premium travel experience.
The Gran Tenku is the successor to the current Tenku train and features a sophisticated aesthetic intended to reflect the spiritual nature of its destination. The four-carriage train is finished in a deep red base with gold ornamentation. The front of the train features a gold emblem shaped like a compass, incorporating the letters 'K' and 'W' to represent Mount Koya and Wakayama.
The train can accommodate up to 70 passengers and shall be equipped with carriages boasting reclining seats for maximum relaxation and seating arranged to face the windows, specifically designed for panoramic viewing. A seperate carriage is intended to house a lobby lounge area where passengers can purchase light snacks and coffee. Another one is expected to feature sofa sets specifically for in-train dining.
The service will connect central Osaka with the gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage site, running between Namba Station in Osaka and Gokurakubashi Station in Wakayama (the final stop on the Koya Line). The journey covers approximately 20 km of scenic mountain terrain and takes roughly 90 minutes.
Passengers will travel through 24 tunnels and ascend steep slopes, offering views of the Kii River, traditional villages and lush forests. Upon reaching Gokurakubashi, passengers typically transfer to a cable car for the final ascent to the Mount Koya temple settlement.
The tickets are expected to go on sale on March 24 via the official Nankai Electric Railway website. The train is planned to make two round trips per day, operating daily except for Wednesdays and certain Thursdays.
Mount Koya (Koyasan) is a major religious and cultural destination in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan. It serves as the headquarters of the Shingon sect of Esoteric Buddhism and is a primary component of the UNESCO World Heritage site, Sacred Sites and Pilgrimage Routes in the Kii Mountain Range. It was established in 816 by the monk Kūkai after he received the land from Emperor Saga.