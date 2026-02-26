Why the sacred shrine of Sringeri remains Karnataka's top tourist destination

The star attraction of course is the Vidyashankara Temple built in 1338 AD, which is right next to the peetham. It is a living calendar and one of India’s most unique structures. Inside the temple are 12 pillars representing the 12 zodiac signs. This structure is engineered so precisely that the first rays of the morning sun fall on the specific pillar corresponding to the current zodiac month. The shrine is a rare architectural bridge, blending star-shaped designs of the Hoysala era with the granite style of the Vijayanagara Empire.

The Tunga River flows right through the town and is central to its identity. Fishing is strictly prohibited near the temple banks as for centuries, the freshwater cyprinid fish have become so tame that travellers can feed them puffed rice by hand. Just 15 kms away, Sirimane Falls is one of the most accessible and beautiful waterfalls in the region, surrounded by thick evergreen forests. Biodiversity hotspot, Agumbe — known as the ‘Cherrapunji of the South’ — is also only 25 km away from this destination.