Himachal Pradesh unveils She Travel Policy to boost safety for solo women travellers

Recently, the Himachal Pradesh government put forward its She Travel Policy to provide more security and support to women who travel alone. The government hopes to make women who are traveling alone, both across its communities and mountainous regions; safe, comfortable and respected. At present, 18 percent of the visitors to Himachal Pradesh are women who travel alone; the goal of the She Travel Policy is to increase this number to 35 percent over the next three years.

She Travel Policy focuses on safety audits and women-friendly stays

Officials and tour providers have received the draft with the intent to provide constructive feedback about its contents. One of the primary objectives is enhanced safety, increased reliability and improved systems of support will help alleviate concerns when travelling. To assist with this process, the tourism industry will assess current security guidelines for 200 destinations. Local authorities will evaluate potential safety hazards, such as lighting and security systems, as well as points of entry/exit and the scope of their CCTV cameras. Authorities want to remedy identified deficiencies and implement new physical safety practices as expeditiously as possible.