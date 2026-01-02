Dubai’s top matcha spots

Amongst the city’s most charming artisanal cafés, Fynd’s minimalist interiors, premium beverages, and brunch-style menu pass the Instagram vibe-check, attracting a young, upscale clientele. Positioned around the theme “Fynd Your Sweet Escape,” guests are encouraged to celebrate simple pleasures -- whether through a perfectly brewed coffee, a slice of cheesecake, or a quiet afternoon with friends. The café’s cozy interiors, pastel-toned decor, mirror Dubai’s sophistication, creating a vibrant yet restful atmosphere.
Location: Jumeirah-Al Wasl
Matcha Must-Tries: Everything in their line-up from Iced Matcha and Cloudy Matcha to Hot Matcha, and signature items like Matcha Bloom and Coca Matcha
Don’t Miss: Their Softies and Bagels are described by visitors as among Dubai’s best.
Check out their seasonal menu – the Summer Piña Colada lineup featuring tropical soft serves and shakes, and the Cloudy Matcha that merges Japanese inspiration with the local Dubai’s café culture. Fynd’s fusion desserts - milk chocolate and pistachio crunch kunafa, that blend local tradition with contemporary indulgence, typically trend during Ramadan period.
Somewhere between 2022-2024, this home-grown bakery-café with specialty beverages and artisanal desserts added itself to the city’s thriving culture of high-quality, hand-crafted foods. Knot Bakehouse creates a welcoming ambience with its sleek, understated decor. The menu is a sensory delight, with signature matcha-infused beverages and bold, flavourful desserts. This locally-founded concept has quickly gained recognition as a hot spot, by leading food publications and platforms.
Location: Al Athar Street, Jumeirah Matcha
Must-Tries: K(not) Ordinary Matcha Latte — a smooth balance of earthy matcha layered with creamy vanilla or salted foam; lighter and frothier Cloudy Matcha, best selling summer blends exclusive drop, Matcha Sea Salt Vanilla Ice Cream.
Dessert Delights: The K(not) Ordinary Cheesecake embodies understated elegance, while the Chocolate Kunafa fuses Middle Eastern tradition with rich chocolate indulgence. For comfort, the Basbusa pudding Pudding remains a crowd favorite, and the Iced Chocolate Zaatar Kiri Cheese Danish showcases Knot’s flair for bold flavor combinations.
Quality, creativity and ambience come together seamlessly in a serene garden, at Oath, a tranquil retreat for specialty beverage enthusiasts. Located inside Wud Flower and Events, a popular florist boutique, the café is celebrated for its relaxed vibe and is an ideal spot for some me-time, or relaxed catchups with friends and family. Oath’s curated matcha menu, smoothies and its drive-through convenience attracts visitors from near and far.
Location: Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah Matcha Must-Tries: Classic Matcha - prized for its rich, earthy notes; Pecan Latte and Date Matcha for delicately sweet twists; Matcha Einspanner - layered luxury reminiscent of Kyoto-style cafés; Matchagato- bold matcha with smooth creaminess. The Iced Matcha Latte is a go-to for hot Dubai afternoons.
Sinful Nibbles: Delightful selection including strawberry or blueberry cheesecakes, sinfully rich brownies, truffles and cookie puffs, and classic cookies like double chocolate chip
Founded by Emirati entrepreneur Mohammed Matar Al Falasi in 2017, Saddle started out as a modest food truck. Over time, it has grown into a multi- concept, international brand with outlets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and France. Saddle Café is easily one of the UAE’s most recognisable specialty coffeehouses. Inspired by Europe’s café culture, it offers premium coffee, smoothies, shakes and refined desserts in a stylish outdoor setting.
Locations: Saddle Cafe – Al Wasl, Saddle Cafe – Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Saddle – Al Qudra Road, Saddle Valley 77 - Academic City Road, Saddle Cafe – One Za’abeel, Saddle Cafe - Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport
Matcha Must-Tries: Customer favourites - Hot Matcha Latte and Classic Matcha Latte, for their smooth, earthy flavours. Vanilla Matcha Freddo delivers a creamy, chilled version, while the Salted Caramel Matcha introduces a sweet and slightly savoury twist. Pistachio Matcha, a best seller creamy pistachio-matcha blend.
Signature Treats: From a range of sweet pastries, desserts and cookies, to savory sandwiches and open toasts, and Acai and oats bowls for mindful eaters, Saddle has something for everyone.
Known for its playful aesthetic and health-conscious approach to modern tea culture, Tania’s Teahouse has become one of Dubai’s most beloved lifestyle cafés. After studying in Toronto and navigating her own autoimmune health journey, Tania Lodi was inspired to create a space that blended wellness with culinary creativity. The result: a charming, pastel-hued café that first opened in early 2018 inside a two-storey villa in Jumeirah.
Locations: Jumeirah Beach Road; Dubai Hills Estate Matcha Must-Tries: Matcha Mist, with fresh coconut water; I Love You This Matcha - simple, elegant ceremonial-grade matcha latte; Minty Matcha - peppermint twist; So Matcha Zen-ergy (Mushroom Latte) - matcha, nut milk, coconut oil blend boosts focus and calmness; Chai Matcha - traditional matcha with aromatic chai spices. The Wizard’s Mix, Ceremonially prepared Cacao infused with South African rooibos tea + a supportive spice blend from around the world. Cold favourites: the Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte and Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte; Matchamisù, a reimagined tiramisu, layered with matcha-infused mascarpone and calming reishi mushroom.
Whimsical Eats: An all-day food selection - breakfast, shared platters, salad bowls including build-your-own salad, savory mains and desserts. Check out: Business lunch on weekdays.