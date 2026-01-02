Dubai’s top matcha spots

Amongst the city’s most charming artisanal cafés, Fynd’s minimalist interiors, premium beverages, and brunch-style menu pass the Instagram vibe-check, attracting a young, upscale clientele. Positioned around the theme “Fynd Your Sweet Escape,” guests are encouraged to celebrate simple pleasures -- whether through a perfectly brewed coffee, a slice of cheesecake, or a quiet afternoon with friends. The café’s cozy interiors, pastel-toned decor, mirror Dubai’s sophistication, creating a vibrant yet restful atmosphere.

Location: Jumeirah-Al Wasl

Matcha Must-Tries: Everything in their line-up from Iced Matcha and Cloudy Matcha to Hot Matcha, and signature items like Matcha Bloom and Coca Matcha

Don’t Miss: Their Softies and Bagels are described by visitors as among Dubai’s best.

Check out their seasonal menu – the Summer Piña Colada lineup featuring tropical soft serves and shakes, and the Cloudy Matcha that merges Japanese inspiration with the local Dubai’s café culture. Fynd’s fusion desserts - milk chocolate and pistachio crunch kunafa, that blend local tradition with contemporary indulgence, typically trend during Ramadan period.

Knot Bakehouse