Abu Dhabi wraps you in an embrace of magic and wonder with its tourist spots

Blue skies melting into clear waters, islands dotting the horizon like art — Abu Dhabi feels almost dreamlike. Wrapped between a pristine beach and a lush golf course, our stay at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat island added to that sense of tranquillity. Its location places you at the doorstep of the Saadiyat Cultural District, one of the world’s most distinguished art and heritage hubs and our trip began at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a place that draws you into Earth’s story in the most captivating way
Walking through its galleries felt like stepping back millions, even billions, of years. The towering T-Rex sculpture, the galaxy gallery illuminating the origins of the universe, moon rock discovered in Libya and a piece of stardust aged seven billion years offers a silent connection to the cosmos. The museum’s prehistoric galleries, featuring Triassic creatures suspended mid-flight create a vivid window into a world long gone. From deep oceans to towering mountains, tropical forests to expansive deserts, the museum narrates Earth’s evolution with breathtaking detail.
The Louvre Abu Dhabi is another destination where world-class art from across the globe meets architectural brilliance. Set beneath its iconic domed roof, the sunlight filters through the intricate web-patterned canopy, creating a play of patterns across the walkways. Spread across more than 24,000 square metres, the structure is beautifully contrasted by the surrounding water, giving the museum an almost floating appearance. Inside, the galleries trace the history of humanity through art. Permanent collections sit harmoniously alongside temporary exhibitions, revealing stories from different cultures, countries and eras. The galleries hold several centrepieces — an ancient mummy coffin, a Hebrew Bible Prophets Hagiography from Germany and more.
A short distance away lies the new Zayed National Museum, a tribute to the nation’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The museum weaves the story of his life into the larger narrative of the UAE’s evolution. Its six permanent galleries house more than 1,500 objects — from archaeological treasures and historic artifacts to immersive audiovisual installations and detailed reconstructions. The visitors begin at the expansive 600-metre outdoor gallery, Al Masar Garden, before moving through exhibitions that explore the UAE’s natural landscapes and the history of human habitation spanning over 300,000 years. One of the museum’s highlights is the impressive Magan boat, a full-scale replica built using ancient techniques based on archaeological findings.
The most beloved treasure, however, is the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which draws thousands of devotees and visitors each day. Its 82 domes, 24 gold-gilded chandeliers shaped like palm trees and weighing several tonnes and the vast hand-knotted carpet adorned with intricate floral motifs all work together to create an atmosphere of awe. Each dome carries hand-painted Quranic calligraphy in different styles, while the floral patterns on the pillars and inner dome showcase craftsmanship at its finest. The Diya experience, a light show where the starry sky appears to descend upon the mosque, elevates its beauty even further.
Our journey continues to Emirates Palace, where luxury takes on a regal form. It was here that we witnessed the Michelin Festival, an extraordinary culinary celebration where world-renowned chefs and restaurants presented their finest creations. From exotic seafood to sustainable food products, even ice pops made with natural fruit, a variety of items were sold for visitors to enjoy. Abu Dhabi is far more than its artistic marvels — it is also a playground for thrill seekers. Take Ferrari World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island for example, it’s an iconic destination that is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Just steps away, Yas Mall offers a lively mix of shopping, entertainment and leisure, to unwind after all the adrenaline.
And of course, no trip is complete without a venture into the desert. Our safari to Nujum Desert Camp immersed us in the traditions of the Emirates. Think refreshing tamarind and dates coolers, a gentle camel ride across the sands, camping under the stars, accompanied by captivating performances to wrap up your vacation.
