Bulgaria rolls out Digital Nomad Visa. Here is a list of the top spots to visit!

Bulgaria officially launched its Digital Nomad Residence Permit (often referred to as the Digital Nomad Visa) with applications now open. Bulgaria has introduced a formal immigration pathway for non-EU remote workers, following amendments to the Foreigners in the Republic of Bulgaria Act. The initiative was largely driven by BESCO (The Bulgarian Entrepreneurial Association) in coordination with national institutions.
The permit is issued for 1 year and can be renewed for one additional year. Since Bulgaria joined the Schengen Area (air and sea borders in 2024, followed by land borders in 2025), this permit allows holders to travel within the Schengen Zone under the standard 90/180-day rule. The visa is strictly for those who earn income from outside Bulgaria.
It targets three specific groups, including remote employees working for a company registered outside the EU, EEA or Switzerland; business owners or shareholders owning more than 25 per cent of a non-EU/ EEA company; and independent professionals who have provided remote services for at least one year to nonBulgarian clients. Catch? The requirement is that eligible applicants must earn a minimum income of at least 50 times the Bulgarian gross monthly minimum wage.
Once the visa is acquired, one can explore Bansko, arguably the most famous digital nomad hub in the world for its size. Originally a ski resort, it has transformed into a year-round community for remote workers. As one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, Plovdiv offers a more artistic and urban slowtravel experience compared to the mountains.
Veliko Tarnovo, the former capital of the Bulgarian Empire, is perched on cliffs over the Yantra River. Visit the Tsarevets Fortress, which features a massive sound and light show that illuminates the entire mountain at night. If you prefer the coast, Nessebar, Varna and Sozopol are popular for their Bulgarian Black Sea resort towns, Sea Garden, cobblestone streets, traditional architecture and ruins.
Lastly, Sofia is one of the greenest cities in Europe and is only 30 minutes from Vitosha Mountain for weekend hiking or skiing. Top it with a little more adventure with unique sites like Belogradchik Rocks — red sandstone and conglomerate formations and integrated with the historic Belogradchik Fortress.