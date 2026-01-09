Bulgaria rolls out Digital Nomad Visa. Here is a list of the top spots to visit!

The permit is issued for 1 year and can be renewed for one additional year. Since Bulgaria joined the Schengen Area (air and sea borders in 2024, followed by land borders in 2025), this permit allows holders to travel within the Schengen Zone under the standard 90/180-day rule. The visa is strictly for those who earn income from outside Bulgaria.

It targets three specific groups, including remote employees working for a company registered outside the EU, EEA or Switzerland; business owners or shareholders owning more than 25 per cent of a non-EU/ EEA company; and independent professionals who have provided remote services for at least one year to nonBulgarian clients. Catch? The requirement is that eligible applicants must earn a minimum income of at least 50 times the Bulgarian gross monthly minimum wage.