Japan to hike visa fees by up to 10 times from 2026

From 2026, Japan plans to hike visa and immigration-related fees by as much as five to ten times, depending on the category. Extensions, status changes, long-term stays and permanent residency applications are all in the firing line. For decades, Japan ran one of the cheapest immigration fee regimes in the developed world. A visa extension cost less than dinner in Tokyo. Permanent residency fees were almost quaint, but that era is ending and quite abruptly.

Why Japan is raising visa fees now

Officially, the explanation is dull and bureaucratic: fees haven’t been revised since the late 1970s. Inflation happened, immigration volumes exploded, administrative costs went up, etc. Now, Japan wants its fee structure to look more like the US, UK and Schengen countries.