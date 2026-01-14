Germany introduces visa-free airport transits for Indian passport holders

Previously, Indian nationals were among a specific group of countries required to obtain an Airport Transit Visa (Type A) even if they did not leave the airport’s international transit area. But this January, Germany officially introduced a visa-free transit facility for Indian passport holders. This significant policy change was announced during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s official visit to New Delhi.
The new rule simplifies travel for Indians using Germany as a hub to reach non-Schengen destinations (such as the UK, USA or Canada). Airports included under this new rule are the ones in Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin-Brandenburg, Hamburg and Düsseldorf.
Yes, while the transit does not require the Schengen Type A (Airport Transit) visa for Indians anymore, the transit still has a time limit. The transit must be completed within 24 hours after landing. If your layover is long (20 hours or over), you must stay in the airport's transit lounges or airside transit hotels. Travellers must also only remain within the International Transit Zone (airside).
While major hubs like Frankfurt and Munich operate 24/7 transit zones, smaller airports like Hamburg and Düsseldorf have specific closed hours at night. If your transit falls during these closed hours, you may not be able to stay airside, which would then require a visa to enter the country.
This new facility cannot be availed if your travel itinerary requires terminal change that requires passing through border control, if you are travelling on two separate tickets and need to collect your luggage and re-check it and if your route involves two stops in the Schengen area requiring you to enter the Schengen zone.
The decision was a highlight of the 2026 India-Germany summit to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. It aims to reduce the administrative burden on Indian travellers, who previously paid approximately €60–€90 in fees and waited up to two weeks for transit visa processing and to boost connectivity for airlines like Lufthansa and Air India.