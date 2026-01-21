Five airports offering airside facilities for humans travelling with cabin pets

Istanbul has set a new global benchmark for in-cabin pet travel. Unlike many hubs that hide pet areas in quiet corners, IST integrates them into the main passenger flow. There are four dedicated pet rooms located after security. In the International Terminal, you can find them near Gate D6 and another on the floor above the Duty-Free area (near the Museum). These are not just toilets; they are wellness rooms equipped with artificial grass, automatic water bowls and free dispensers for kibble. The airport even features a dedicated Pet Check-in Island in the departures hall to streamline the process for those flying with pets in the cabin.