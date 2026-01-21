Five airports offering airside facilities for humans travelling with cabin pets

Traveling with a pet can be stressful, but several airports globally have transformed their facilities into animal-friendly terminals. For passengers travelling with small pets in the cabin, the layout of the terminal matters more than the size of the cargo hold. Many airports claim to be 'pet friendly' but only provide facilities for animals travelling as cargo or those located outside the terminal or pre-security. So we bring you a list of airports that provide post-security (airside) facilities for carry-on pets and their humans.
Istanbul has set a new global benchmark for in-cabin pet travel. Unlike many hubs that hide pet areas in quiet corners, IST integrates them into the main passenger flow. There are four dedicated pet rooms located after security. In the International Terminal, you can find them near Gate D6 and another on the floor above the Duty-Free area (near the Museum). These are not just toilets; they are wellness rooms equipped with artificial grass, automatic water bowls and free dispensers for kibble. The airport even features a dedicated Pet Check-in Island in the departures hall to streamline the process for those flying with pets in the cabin.
Helsinki is a pioneer in Northern Europe, offering high-tech solutions for pets travelling within the Schengen and non-Schengen zones. There are two distinct indoor relief areas. One is located at Gate 51 (Non-Schengen) and another near Gate 21 (Schengen/Domestic). These rooms feature a pee pole (a scent-based fire hydrant) and a self-flushing artificial turf system that ensures the area remains odour-free and hygienic for the next visitor.
Calgary remains one of the most practical airports for pet owners in North America, particularly for those on domestic or trans-border flights. YYC offers universal-access pet relief areas inside the terminal. These are located at Gate B34 (Domestic), across from Chili’s (Concourse D) and near the Aspire Lounge (Concourse E). These areas are fully enclosed, ventilated rooms featuring artificial grass and waste disposal stations, allowing you to avoid the Canadian cold once you’ve cleared security.
While JFK is famous for The ARK (which is largely for cargo/boarding), it also caters well to cabin pets across its various terminals. Most terminals now have indoor relief stations. Notable ones include the T5 Woof-Top (an outdoor terrace accessible post-security) and indoor rooms at Terminal 4 (Gate B31) and Terminal 8 (Gate 38). Terminal 5’s garden is a rare 4,000-square-foot outdoor space where carry-on pets can get fresh air without the owner having to exit the secure zone.
Fiumicino has recently modernised its pet facilities to keep up with its status as a major Mediterranean hub. There are indoor pet areas located in Terminal 1 (accessible to both departing and arriving passengers) and Terminal 3. These rooms are equipped with water stations and artificial turf. They also feature a Dog Relais hotel located near the long-term car park (pre-security), which is better suited for boarding than a quick transit stop.