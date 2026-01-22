First look at Africa’s upcoming largest airport and its effect on tourism!

BIA’s first phase is scheduled to open in 2030, operated by the carrier Ethiopian Airlines. This phase will comprise a 660,000-squaremetre terminal and two runways that serve 60 million passengers annually. This number is expected to increase to 110 million passengers once the airport is completed with four runways and parking for 270 aircrafts.

Bishoftu International Airport will be the largest aviation infrastructure project in Africa’s history, more than four times the capacity of Ethiopia’s current main airport, which will reach its limits on existing traffic in the next two to three years. A 38 km high-speed railway will also be constructed, plus a multi-lane motorway linking the airport to Addis Ababa.