Ayodhya's Saryu river boatmen are being trained to narrate local history

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department officially launched a specialised training program for the boatmen (known as naviks) of the Saryu River. The goal is to transform these traditional rowers into Navik Guides — cultural ambassadors who can provide a more immersive experience for the millions of pilgrims and tourists now visiting Ayodhya.
The program, which kicked off with an initial batch of about 60 boatmen at Hotel Saket, covers much more than just history. It’s a multi-dimensional makeover for their trade. The initiative is designed to professionalise the traditional boating experience as Ayodhya sees a massive surge in international and domestic tourism following the opening of the Ram Mandir.
Primarily from the traditional Kevat, Mallah and Nishad communities, the boatmen are being trained by faculty from the Manyavar Kanshiram Institute of Tourism Management (MKITM) to narrate the Ram Katha, the history of various ghats and local folklore or Ram Katha. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) provides hands-on training in CPR, basic first aid, and disaster management.
Training includes the use of digital payment systems, basic communication in English and other Indian languages (to assist tourists from South India and abroad) and etiquette for interacting with visitors. Upon completion, boatmen are issued official identity cards, certifying them as Navik Guides rather than just rowers.
The goal is to move beyond simple ferry services and create an immersive cultural tour, allowing boatmen to charge for their expertise and improve their livelihoods. This model is not limited to Ayodhya; the UP government has launched similar programs in Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and Mirzapur. These boatmen are government’s intent is to bridge the gap between their traditional oral history and the needs of a modern global tourist.