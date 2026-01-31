Ayodhya's Saryu river boatmen are being trained to narrate local history

The program, which kicked off with an initial batch of about 60 boatmen at Hotel Saket, covers much more than just history. It’s a multi-dimensional makeover for their trade. The initiative is designed to professionalise the traditional boating experience as Ayodhya sees a massive surge in international and domestic tourism following the opening of the Ram Mandir.

Primarily from the traditional Kevat, Mallah and Nishad communities, the boatmen are being trained by faculty from the Manyavar Kanshiram Institute of Tourism Management (MKITM) to narrate the Ram Katha, the history of various ghats and local folklore or Ram Katha. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) provides hands-on training in CPR, basic first aid, and disaster management.