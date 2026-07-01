How the world's only floating post office still delivers mail

With the dawn breaking in the Dal Lake in Srinagar, a traditional shikara moves softly across the serene waters, laden with packages and letters. It is the only floating post office stationed near the Nehru Park, between Ghat No. 14 and 15. Located in a traditional houseboat of Kashmir, this unique post office has been sending letters since 1953, along with preserving the rich culture of Kashmir.

Inside India's only floating post office that has served Kashmir since 1953

Painted in the typical red and yellow hues of India Post, the houseboat drifts slowly in sync with the waves on Dal Lake. It remains functional and serves as a fully-working post office, serving local residents, houseboat owners, shikara operators, and tourists.