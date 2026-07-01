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How the world's only floating post office still delivers mail

The floating post office on Srinagar’s Dal Lake is more than a working postal service. Housed inside a traditional Kashmiri houseboat, it preserves the valley’s heritage
For more than 70 years, the floating post office on Srinagar's Dal Lake has carried letters, parcels, and memories
Floating post office on Kashmir’s Dal Lake has been delivering letters and memories since 1953
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With the dawn breaking in the Dal Lake in Srinagar, a traditional shikara moves softly across the serene waters, laden with packages and letters. It is the only floating post office stationed near the Nehru Park, between Ghat No. 14 and 15. Located in a traditional houseboat of Kashmir, this unique post office has been sending letters since 1953, along with preserving the rich culture of Kashmir.

Inside India's only floating post office that has served Kashmir since 1953

Painted in the typical red and yellow hues of India Post, the houseboat drifts slowly in sync with the waves on Dal Lake. It remains functional and serves as a fully-working post office, serving local residents, houseboat owners, shikara operators, and tourists.

Every day, letters and packages are brought to the post office via shikara, maintaining a tradition that has stayed pretty much the same for decades. On a normal day, the office processes 10 to 20 letters and packages, with the majority being written by visitors wishing to send a memento for themselves.

Apart from being India's only floating post office, the houseboat also functions as a unique museum that showcases rare stamps and postcards. It portrays the history of the postal service in Jammu and Kashmir. This collection was severely damaged in the flood disaster of 2014. Even though it hasn’t been rebuilt completely, some recreated exhibits can still help you take a look at the past of the postal services.

It also houses a small philately museum that once displayed rare stamps and postcards
India's only floating post office in Dal lake, Kashmir

Entering the floating post office feels like walking into a Kashmiri home. There is a painting of the famous Kashmiri poet Mehjoor on one of the walls. The interiors are beautifully decorated with carpets, wooden ceilings known as khatambands, papier mache decorations, embroidered textiles, brass samovars, and walnut wood furniture.

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For more than 70 years, the floating post office on Srinagar's Dal Lake has carried letters, parcels, and memories
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floating post office
Kashmir floating post office
Dal Lake floating post office
world's only floating post office