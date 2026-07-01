The mystery behind India's eternal flames: Is Jwala Devi Temple really a divine miracle?

The Jwala Devi Temple, located in Himachal Pradesh, is an anomaly compared to other Hindu temples. It does not contain any idol or statue. Rather, prayers are made to the fire that burns naturally through in the rocks. The fire burns continuously irrespective of seasons. While the devotees consider this fire to be the embodiment of the divine powers of the goddess Jwala Devi, geologists claim that it is natural gas.

Jwala Devi Temple: Legends, science and the mystery of the eternal flames

As per Hindu mythology, this temple has a connection with Goddess Sati. It is believed that after the dismemberment of Sati's body into 51 parts, her tongue fell at Jawalamukhi. It is said that the flames are a symbol of her yogic power. It is also a famous belief that the Sati's clothes caught fire as they fell here, and these flames never ceased to exist from then on.