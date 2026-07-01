The Konkani tradition in which villagers vacate their homes for spirits

Think about an entire community locking all doors and windows, moving out of the village along with their pets, leaving no one behind for three days. This is what occurs in Gav Palan. It is an uncommon practice followed by people in Achara village, located in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. It is said that 10,000 people leave their villages temporarily to make sure that spirits can move around the village without any disturbance.

Gav Palan: When and where does this happen?

The practice is limited to a few villages in the district of Sindhudrug, named Achara, Chindar and Vaigani. It is held once every 3-4 years after an order is issued from the divine oracle in the temple. As soon as the date is set, everybody starts getting ready to move out. All families ensure that there is sufficient food, rice, and firewood to last 3 days. Everything alive is taken along; even cattle, goats, dogs and cats.